Liz Truss accused of using ‘fabricated’ Rothschild quote in new memoir

Liz Truss has been accused of using a "fabricated" quote from Mayer Amschel Rothschild in her bombshell new memoir.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews said a “fabricated” quote, attributed to the German-Jewish banker and founder of the Rothschild banking dynasty, had been used by the former prime minister in her recently published book Ten Years to Save the West.

The body said it had written to her publisher Biteback Publishing, which it said has consequently been forced to apologise and promised to remove the quote for the e-book and any future print editions.

The former prime minister’s memoir ‘Ten Years to Save the West’ was released on Tuesday ( PA Wire )

The ex-Tory leader wrote in her book, which was released on Tuesday: “If only the words attributed to Mayer Amschel Rothschild of the famous banking family had been heeded: ‘Permit me to issue and control the money of a nation, and I care not who makes its laws.’”

However, writing on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday, the Board of Deputies of British Jews said: “We wrote to Biteback Publishing regarding a fabricated quote attributed to Mayer Amschel Rothschild, which featured in the recently published book, ‘Ten Years to Save the West’ by Liz Truss.

“The publishing house has apologised for this quote being mistakenly cited and for the failure to identify its false nature during the fact-checking process.

“They have promised that it will be removed in the e-book version and in any future print editions of the book.

“We thank them for their swift response.”

In fact, the quote is not attributable to anyone, according to the Grammarphobia blog. Its earliest mention is thought to be in 1908, with research suggesting the quote is a variation of the English proverb from a couple of centuries earlier: “Let me make the songs [or ballads] of a nation, and I care not who makes its laws.”

It is the latest in a string of embarrassing blunders made by Ms Truss in relation to her new memoir.

There was the moment on Tuesday when she held her book upside down as she promoted it on American TV. The former prime minister was speaking to Fox News about her decision to endorse Donald Trump when she said, "Here's my new book!", beaming as she held the back cover up to the camera. She then realised her mistake, flipping it and revealing the front, upside down.

Despite being in office for just 49 days, Ms Truss has managed to pack Ten Years to Save the West with numerous jaw-dropping tales from her time in Downing Street, featuring several bizarre revelations from her short stint there.

The ex-Tory leader, who took over from Boris Johnson in the summer of 2022, disclosed that she thought “why me, why now?” when she learned the Queen had died two days after she was sworn in, while she suggested her predecessor’s dog left fleas in No10.

After the most disastrous stint in Downing Street in living memory, Ms Truss also attempts to argue that she was ousted by the establishment, blaming her humiliating downfall on the “global left” rather than admitting it was of her own making.

The collapse of her project, known as “Trussonomics”, dealt a hammer blow to the Tory party’s long-held reputation for fiscal responsibility and careful economic planning.

The Independent has contacted Ms Truss and Biteback Publishing for comment.