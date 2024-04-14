Going for broke: the tragicomedy of Trussonomics

Having never been to the downstairs loo of Liz Truss, it’s impossible to vouch for what covers the walls.

If the former prime minister is like many folk and hangs framed press cuttings – the ones she wants to remember – then she could do a lot worse than choose the front page of the Daily Mail from 23 September last year. “At last, a true Tory budget!” proclaimed the paper. To emphasise the point, “true” was underlined.

Or Truss might pick The Daily Telegraph from the same day. “This was the best budget I have ever heard a chancellor deliver, by a massive margin,” declared Allister Heath.