Liz Truss has suggested Boris Johnson’s dog left fleas in No 10 and revealed she wanted to sack the governor of the Bank of England in extraordinary extracts from her new book.

The bombshell revelations include that she spent several of her six weeks as prime minister “itching” because Downing Street was “infested” with the pests.

And her disastrous economic policy – which led to her being ousted from office – could have been even more extreme because she wanted to “appoint new senior leaders” in the UK’s central bank.

She admits the move would have “amounted to a declaration of war on the economic establishment”.

She also:

Ordered furniture for Downing Street but was forced to resign before it arrived

Reveals she worried about how to get her hair down ahead of meetings with world leaders

Says she felt like a prisoner in No10 and struggled even to get medicine for a cough

Says Boris Johnson asked at meeting when he was PM: “Raise your hand if you want a steel industry in Britain”

Planned her disastrous economic policy at Chevening alongside the current cabinet secretary Simon Case

During her short time in office her daughters ‘did get to visit the nuclear bunker’

In extracts from the book published by the Daily Mail, she talks of her ruinous economic policy.

“One option was to go in very hard, abolish the OBR — whose financial forecasts, I pointed out, are always wrong — and appoint new senior leaders in the Bank of England and Treasury who were prepared to challenge the status quo. But this would have amounted to a declaration of war on the economic establishment. It would also have taken time we didn't have.”

She is also scathing about the realities of living in No 10.

“The place was infested with fleas,” she writes. “Some claimed that this was down to Boris and Carrie's dog Dilyn, but there was no conclusive evidence. In any case, the entire place had to be sprayed with flea killer. I spent several weeks itching.”

The “most difficult thing to get used to” she writes was that “spontaneous excursions were all but impossible: I was effectively a prisoner”.

She recruited her teenage daughter, Liberty and Frances, to run errands for me “because it was easier for them to leave the buildings without being spotted”.

But at one point, suffering from a cough, “my diary secretary had to go out in the middle of the night to buy me some medicine.”

She also complains about the “lack of personal support” for the PM which she describes as “pretty shocking”.

“Despite now being one of the most photographed people in the country, I had to organise my own hair and make-up appointments, “ she writes.

She also hits out at her successor Rishi Sunak. Who she defeated to become prime minister but was forced to hand over to less than two months later.

Writing about his initial leadership campaign she says that “junior ministers and aides “had apparently been told by his backers that if they wanted a place on Rishi's team, they'd have to join the revolt against Boris and resign at once. Many duly did”.

She adds: “Although there was never any suggestion that Rishi himself indulged in such underhand behaviour, reports circulated that MPs were being warned to support him or remain permanently out in the cold.”

More follows ...