The wife of a minister fired by Liz Truss has called the new prime minister an “imbecile” in a social media post about her husband’s sacking.

Felicity Cornelius-Mercer hit out at the new prime minister saying the “system stinks” just hours after Ms Truss began her reshuffle.

She also said her husband had questioned Ms Truss: “Why would you do this, who is going to be better at this role than me, which of your mates gets the job, you promised a meritocracy?”

And she claimed the new Conservative leader replied: “I can’t answer that, Johnny.”

Above a picture of a Muppet, dressed like Ms Truss during one of the TV debates, she added: “This system stinks & treats people appallingly Best person I know sacked by an imbecile.”

Earlier, Mr Mercer, who did not say who he backed in the Tory leadership race, said he was “disappointed” to be sacked as veterans’ affairs minister.

In an apparent sideswipe at Ms Truss, who has been accused of filling her cabinet with a clique of allies, he said he accepted the prime minister is “entitled to reward her supporters”.

In a surprise move, the Plymouth Moor View MP also suggested he could quit the Commons. He said: “I have to accept that I will never possess the qualities required for enduring success in politics as it stands, and to be fair to my wonderful family, I must consider my future.”

Ms Truss began her cabinet reshuffle with a cull of supporters of her rival Rishi Sunak, sacking Dominic Raab, Grant Shapps and Steve Barclay. Mr Raab had not expected to stay in government after he described Ms Truss’s tax plans as an “electoral suicide note” during the leadership contest.

Before she won the keys to No 10, Conservative MPs urged Ms Truss to unite the party and adopt a “big tent” approach.

But her cabinet appointments on Tuesday suggested she was surrounding herself with allies and supporters.

As he released his letter, Mr Mercer said it was “time for others to step up”. He also said he would be spending time with his family “and doing no media requests”.