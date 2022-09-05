Jump to content
Tory voters have no confidence in Liz Truss to address cost of living crisis, poll finds

Voters, including Tory supporters, have low expectations of the new prime minister

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Monday 05 September 2022 17:34
Comments
(AFP via Getty Images)

Most Conservative voters have no or little confidence in Liz Truss’s ability to address the cost of living crisis, a new poll has found.

The incoming prime minister faces an uphill battle to convince the public she is on their side – with 67 per cent of all voters and even 54 per cent of Tories expressing doubts.

Expectations for Ms Truss’s premiership are at rock bottom with just 14 per cent of voters expecting her to be an improvement on Boris Johnson, the survey by YouGov found.

The foreign secretary, who will replace Boris Johnson as PM on Tuesday, has said she will avoid “handouts” and instead focus on tax cuts, including to environmental levies that fund green energy investments.

On Sunday she said it was fair for the rich to benefit more from her plans as tax cuts would “inevitably” have that effect.

Recommended

YouGov asked a representative sample of adults how much confidence if any they had in Ms Truss to produce the right policies to tackle the cost of living crisis.

Just 2 per cent of Britons and 5 per cent of Tories said they had a lot of confidence, with 17 per cent and 30 per cent saying they had some confidence.

29 per cent of all voters and 38 per cent of Tories said they had “not very much confidence” while 38 per cent of voters and 16 per cent of Tories said they had ‘”no confidence”.

By 55 per cent to 22 per cent voters said they were disappointed rather than pleased that Ms Truss was the new prime minister.

More follows...

