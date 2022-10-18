Jump to content

Tory MP says ‘urgent action’ needed to extinguish dumpster fire

Robert Largan writes article about fire safety as MPs decide whether to oust Liz Truss

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Tuesday 18 October 2022 16:35
Comments
Robert Largan is in Liz Truss's party

Robert Largan is in Liz Truss’s party

(Reuters)

A Conservative MP has warned of the dangers of letting a "dumpster fire" rage without intervention.

Writing in his local newspaper Robert Largan said "urgent" action was needed to stop the conflagrations "spreading quickly and causing major structural damage".

His apparently innocent comments on fire management come as Tory MPs discuss whether or not to remove Liz Truss following a disastrous budget.

Noting that the "two most common causes of these fires are spontaneous combustion and arson", Mr Largan cautioned:

"For some, watching these fires rage elicits a grim fascination and the chance to speculate about just how long it will continue to burn."

The article was well-received on social media, with one local journalist commenting: "Read into this what you will."

In his piece for the joint website of the Tameside Reporter, Glossop Chronicle, and Oldham Reporter, Mr Largan said: "Extinguishing a dumpster fire is risky business and likely to be messy.

Tory MP Robert Largan

(UK Parliament)

"The run-off from water used to extinguish the flames is likely to be particularly toxic and potentially damaging to the environment.

"Sometimes it is argued that it is better to just let the fire eventually burn itself out.

"But these fires produce large smoke plumes which carry airborne particles over long distances.

"Carbon monoxide, hydrogen sulphide, dioxins, and furans are all released into the atmosphere, threatening the health and wellbeing of those in the surrounding area. Potent pools of leachate can also form in nearby waterways."

Warning of irreversible damage if the fires were left to burn without intervention, the High Peak MP said:

"The longer the fire is left to rage, the greater the danger to the integrity of the skip, as the metal starts to warp and twist out of shape, beyond all recognition, eventually becoming completely unusable.

"I am deeply committed to protecting our environment and our beautiful country. I firmly believe that we need tackle dumpster fires when they occur, regardless of how messy or unappealing this may be.

"Indeed, the act of extinguishing the flames could well be the end of the skip they originated in. But urgent action is necessary nevertheless."

Mr Largan was elected in 2019 with a narrow majority of just 590 votes, ousting sitting Labour MP Ruth George.

