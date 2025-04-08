Liz Truss blames Mark Carney for causing economic meltdown ‘on her watch’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liz Truss has blamed the Canadian prime minister for causing economic meltdown after the disastrous mini-budget that sparked her downfall.

The former prime minister said Mark Carney “did a terrible job” as governor of the Bank of England between 2013 and 2020 and “created a lot of the problems that blew up on my watch and that I got blamed for.”

In an interview with conservative American commentator Glenn Beck, Ms Truss said she was “puzzled” that the former central banker had been picked as leader of Canada’s Liberal Party.

And she said: “Mark Carney was the governor of the Bank of England who printed money to a huge extent, creating inflation.

“He was the one who created the pensions crisis in the first place by not regulating the pensions industry properly.

open image in gallery Liz Truss blamed Mark Carney for creating the problems that led to her downfall ( REUTERS )

“He’s been a champion of net zero… he’s a World Economic Forum regular.”

Ms Truss’s tenure in Downing Street lasted just 49 days after her disastrous mini-budget triggered market turmoil and saw the pound tank to a 37-year low against the dollar.

Ms Truss and her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced the biggest raft of tax cuts for half a century in the September 2022 statement, but were quickly forced to climb down over their plan to scrap the top rate of income tax for the highest earners.

She has since admitted her plan to cut the 45p top rate of tax may have gone too far but insisted it was not fair to blame subsequent interest rate rises on her mini-budget.

As well as spooking markets with the tax cuts themselves, the former PM added to the uncertainty by shunning the usual forecasts from government spending watchdog the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), essentially leaving investors in government debt flying blind on the state of the public finances.

In the interview, Ms Truss went on to urge Canadian voters to back the country’s Conservatives in the 28 April snap election.

She added: “I think it is illegitimate that this guy has never been elected as an MP in Canada.

“Justin Trudeau has pursued a lot of the policies Europe has been pursuing, and America has raced ahead of us.

“They pursued all of these woke policies, high taxes, high spending, not using their natural resources, and Justin Trudea was the architect of that and Mark Carney has been the advocate.

“I don’t know what is going on in Canada, but in the same way as people in Britain need to wake up to what the threat to our country is, I think they need to wake up in Canada.”