Liz Truss is "charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless", a former Conservative minister has said.
Speaking on Tuesday
Edwina Currie, an ex-health minister, said there was absolutely no way the prime minister would survive in office.
Her comments comes after a poll showed majority of Tory members now want the prime minister to resign.
55 per cent of card-carrying Conservatives want Ms Truss to step down – with just 38 per cent wanting her to stay in office, according to the survey by YouGov.
Asked during an interview with the GB News channel whether Ms Truss could survive, Ms Currie said: “Oh, no, of course she can't survive. Oh my goodness. I'm going to put this on record. I think she is charmless, graceless, brainless and useless."
Elaborating, Ms Currie claimed that the Tory leader "doesn't have any of the skills" to put across her argument.
"You sack senior civil servants, you ignore all the systems that are there, and then you wonder why the markets really get freaked out?" she said.
The ex minister said the prime minister was "brainless" for not waiting to cut taxes when the economic conditions allowed.
Former Health minister Edwina Currie
(Getty Images)
Ms Currie said the prime minister should stay in office until after Christmas with Jeremy Hunt as chancellor "to save us all the hassle of having to go through another leadership contest".
If the final round of the Tory leadership contest were re-run today Ms Truss would win just 25 per cent of the vote, YouGov found, with Rishi Sunak backed by 55 per cent of voters. YouGov predicted vast leads for Ms Truss during the campaign, with the final result far closer than had been expected.
Just Stop Oil protesters continue their protest for a second day on the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge, which links Kent and Essex and which remains closed for traffic, after it was scaled by two climbers from the group
PA
Hundreds of students take part in the traditional Raisin Monday foam fight on St Salvator's Lower College Lawn at the University of St Andrews in Fife
PA
A protester holds a placard during a march into central London at a demonstration by the climate change protest group Extinction Rebellion
AFP/Getty
A member of the public drags an activist who is blocking the road during a "Just Stop Oil" protest, in London, Britain
REUTERS
Germany’s Women’s double skulls during day one of the World Rowing Beach Sprint Finals at Saundersfoot beach, Pembrokeshire
PA
Family and mourners arrive at St Michael's Church, in Creeslough, for the funeral mass of 49-year-old mother of four Martina Martin, who died following an explosion at the Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal on Friday
PA
Motorists in Coventry pass trees showing autumnal colour
PA
A woman and her dog in the the North Sea at Tynemouth Longsands beach before sunrise
PA
Police officers remove a campaigner from a Just Stop Oil protest on The Mall, near Buckingham Palace, London
PA
A drummer plays during the Diwali on the Square celebration, in Trafalgar Square, London
PA
Timothee Chalamet attending the UK premiere of Bones and All during the BFI London Film Festival 2022 at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London
PA
Two young male fallow deer lock antlers in Dublin’s Phoenix park as rutting season begins
PA
The Princess of Wales during a cocktail making competition during a visit to Trademarket, a new outdoor street-food and retail market situated in Belfast city centre, as part of the royal visit to Northern Ireland
PA
Greenpeace protesters interrupt Prime Minister Liz Truss as she delivers her keynote speech to the Conservative Party annual conference
PA
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng wearing hard hats and hi-vis jackets, visit a construction site for a medical innovation campus in Birmingham
AFP/Getty
British artist Sam Cox, aka Mr Doodle, reveals the Doodle House, a twelve-room mansion at Tenterden, in Kent, which has been covered, inside and out in the artist's trademark monochrome, cartoonish hand-drawn doodles
PA
Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring Manchester City's second goal against Manchester United at Etihad Stadium. Haaland went on to score a hattrick, his third of the season in the Premier League. City beat United 6-3.
Manchester City FC/Getty
Protesters hold up flags and placards at a protest in London. A variety of protest groups including Enough is Enough, Don't Pay and Just Stop Oil all demonstrated on the day
AFP/Getty
British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who has not been seen in days, leaves the back of Downing Street after a meeting with Office For Budget Responsibility following the release of her government’s mini-budget
Getty
The Virginia creeper foliage on the Tu Hwnt i'r Bont (Beyond the Bridge) Llanwrst, Conwy North Wales, has changed colour from green to red in at the start of Autumn. The building was built in 1480 as a residential dwelling but has been a tearoom for over 50 years
PA
Criminal barristers from the Criminal Bar Association (CBA), demonstrates outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, as part of their ongoing pay row with the Government
PA
David White, Garter King of Arms, poses with an envelope franked with the new cypher of King Charles III 'CIIIR', after it was printed in the Court Post Office at Buckingham Palace in central London
AFP/Getty
A gallery staff member poses next to a painting by Lucian Freud - Self-portrait (Fragment), 1956 - on show at a photocall for the Credit Suisse exhibition - Lucian Freud: New Perspectives at the National Gallery in London
PA
Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer is interviewed by Laura Kuenssberg in Liverpool before the start of the Labour Party annual Conference which he opened with a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and sang the national anthem
PA
Handout photo issued by Buckingham Palace of the ledger stone at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle
PA
A climate change activist protests against UK private jets while lighting his right arm on fire during the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the O2 Arena in London
EPA
Woody Woodmansey, Lee Bennett, Kevin Armstrong, Nick Moran and Clifford Slapper attend the unveiling of a stone for David Bowie on the Music Walk of Fame at Camden, north London
PA
A flock of birds in the sky as the sun rises over Dungeness in Kent
PA
Flowers which were laid by members of the public in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland are collected by the Hillsborough Gardening Team and volunteers to be replanted for those that can be saved or composted
PA
The ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II travels down the long walk as it arrives at Windsor Castle for the committal service at St George’s Chapel
AFP/Getty
A man stands among campers on The Mall ahead of the Queen’s funeral
Reuters
Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Nathan Collins fouls Manchester City’s Jack Grealish leading to a red card. City went on to win the match at Molineux Stadium three goals to nil.
Action Images/Reuters
Members of the public stand in the queue near Tower Bridge, and opposite the Tower of London, as they wait in line to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, in London
AFP via Getty Images
Members of the public in the queue on in Potters Fields Park, central London, as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
PA
The first members of the public pay their respects as the vigil begins around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
PA
Crowds cheer as King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort arrive for a visit to Hillsborough Castle
Getty
Crowds line the Royal Mile, Edinburgh, as King Charles III joins a procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral following the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II
Katielee Arrowsmith/SWNS
Members of the Public pay their respects as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, is driven through Ballater
AFP/Getty
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wave at well-wishers on the Long walk at Windsor Castle
AFP/Getty
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort wave after viewing floral tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Buckingham Palace
Getty
A screen commemorating Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in Piccadilly Circus, London Britain
EPA
Police officers stand guard after Animal Rebellion activists threw paint on the walls and road outside the Houses of Parliament in protest, in London, Britain
Reuters
Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral, Scotland, where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become Prime Minister and form a new government
PA
Visitors at the PoliNations garden in Victoria Square, Birmingham, which is made up of five 40ft high tree installations and over 6,000 plants. The PoliNations programme aims to explore how migration and cross-pollination have shaped the UK’s gardens and culture
PA
Undergraduates at the University of St Andrews take part in the traditional Pier Walk along the harbour walls of St Andrews before the start of the new academic year
PA
The Massed Pipes and Drums parade during the Braemar Highland Gathering at the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park
PA
Number 12 Company Irish Guards at Wellington Barracks, central London, before commencing their first Guard Mount at Buckingham Palace
PA
A salmon leaps up the weir at Hexham in Northumberland, despite the drought warnings and low water levels, the River Tyne is still flowing well allowing the salmon and sea trout to head up river to spawn. Every year tens of thousands of salmon make the once-in-a-lifetime journey along the Tyne to spawn, having been out a sea
PA
Flowers are placed at the gates outside Kensington Palace, London, the former home of Diana, Princess of Wales, on the 25th anniversary of her death
PA
Edinburgh’s waste workers clearing mountains of rubbish at Forrest Road as they return to work following their 11 days of industrial action
PA
But Conservative members were also keen to see Boris Johnson return to the top job. The-ex PM was backed by a majority (63 per cent) of members as a good replacement.
32 per cent put Mr Johnson as their top candidate, followed by Mr Sunak at 23 per cent. Mr Johnson was forced from office by his MPs after a string of sleaze scandals.
Ms Truss on Tuesday said she was sorry for mistakes around her mini-budget, which sent financial markets haywire and saw the cost of government debt and mortgages surge.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies