Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Fracking could go ahead despite opposition from local councils, Liz Truss reveals

Prime minister says she will not rule out fracking in Lancashire, where the council is opposed

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Thursday 29 September 2022 09:15
Comments
<p>Liz Truss </p>

Liz Truss

Fracking for gas could go ahead in Lancashire despite opposition the local county council, Liz Truss has suggested.

Speaking on Thursday the prime minister said she would not rule out drilling in the county, where the council is opposed, along with most members of parliament.

Ms Truss's first act in office was to lift the moratorium on the controversial gas extraction process – which has been blamed for causing earthquakes in nearby towns.

She has stressed that "local consent" will be required before any extraction goes ahead, but not said what this will look like or which hurdles would have to be cleared.

"The Energy Secretary will be laying out in more detail exactly what that looks like. But it does mean making sure there is local support for going ahead ... there are various detailed issues to be worked through," she told BBC Radio Lancashire during a tour of BBC local radio stations.

Recommended

"If there is local consent, we will go ahead. We need to explore where there is local consent, and where there isn't and we're still doing that work. I don't think you should rule out the whole of Lancashire."

In 2016 Lancashire County Council refused planning permission for fracking, but was overruled by then Tory communities secretary Sajid Javid. The government then moved to make fracking "permitted development", taking the decision of whether it should proceed out of the hands of councils.

But under political pressure, in part from Lancashire, in 2019 the government imposed a moratorium on new fracking – which Ms Truss is now seeking to reverse.

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

In her interview it was put to Ms Truss was fracking in other countries such as the US took place "in the middle of nowhere" rather than in built-up areas.

Asked whether she knew where Preston New Road, the site of previous drilling was, she replied: "I don't think I've been to that site in the past."

And asked whether she should know where the site was, she changed the subject and said only that local consent would be required.

Recommended

It was pointed out to the prime minister that most local MPs in the county had spoken out against the gas extraction process, including Conservatives.

Ms Truss made her comments during a tour of local radio stations, where she sought to defend her budget and the economic fallout from its unfunded tax cuts.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in