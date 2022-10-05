✕ Close Liz Truss reveals she's spoken with former PM since taking office

Liz Truss will admit that her economic plans, which she claims will boost Britain’s growth, will cause “disruption”.

On Wednesday, in her first Conservative Party conference speech as leader of the party, the prime minister will insist that there can be no more “drift and delay” in her attempt to “break us out of this high-tax, low-growth cycle”.

She will defend her “new approach” by saying it will “grow the pie so that everyone gets a bigger slice” and “unleash the full potential of our great country”.

It will be seen as her attempt to boost the Tories’ ailing morale, after chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng was forced to make a U-turn on axing the 45p rate of tax for the highest earners – a key policy in his mini-Budget that spooked the markets.

The fall-out over the tax plans has caused a split within the party, and more infighting could erupt over whether to increase benefits in line with inflation.

Ms Truss’ speech will follow former minister Nadine Dorries’s warning that the Tories could “absolutely lose” an early general election after a new poll shows Labour with a 38-point lead in “red wall” constituencies.