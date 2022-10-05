Liz Truss news - live: PM will admit plan to boost economy will cause ‘disruption’
Fall-out over abandoned tax cut could continue over whether to increase benefits in line with inflation
Liz Truss will admit that her economic plans, which she claims will boost Britain’s growth, will cause “disruption”.
On Wednesday, in her first Conservative Party conference speech as leader of the party, the prime minister will insist that there can be no more “drift and delay” in her attempt to “break us out of this high-tax, low-growth cycle”.
She will defend her “new approach” by saying it will “grow the pie so that everyone gets a bigger slice” and “unleash the full potential of our great country”.
It will be seen as her attempt to boost the Tories’ ailing morale, after chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng was forced to make a U-turn on axing the 45p rate of tax for the highest earners – a key policy in his mini-Budget that spooked the markets.
The fall-out over the tax plans has caused a split within the party, and more infighting could erupt over whether to increase benefits in line with inflation.
Ms Truss’ speech will follow former minister Nadine Dorries’s warning that the Tories could “absolutely lose” an early general election after a new poll shows Labour with a 38-point lead in “red wall” constituencies.
PM to pledge a ‘new Britain for the new era’
Liz Truss is expected to wrap up the Conservative Party conference by pledging a “new Britain for the new era” after a turbulent week.
In her conference speech, she will defend her approach and reiterate chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s plan to boost growth.
Ms Truss will tell the audience: “Whenever there is change, there is disruption. Not everyone will be in favour.”
Liz Truss refuses to apologise for economic turmoil caused by mini-budget
Liz Truss has refused to apologise to people who lost their mortgage deals, or those who are paying higher mortgages as a result of the turmoil triggered by the mini-budget.
In an interview with Sky News, she said: “I think there’s absolutely no shame in a leader listening to people and responding and that’s the kind of person I am. I’ve been totally honest and upfront with people that everything I have done as prime minister is focused on helping people get through what is a very difficult winter.”
Scottish Bill to freeze rents over winter passes first stage
Legislation that would temporarily freeze rents and ban evictions in Scotland has passed its first stage.
MSPs backed the general principles of the Cost of Living (Tenant Protection) (Scotland) Bill by 88 votes to 29 on Tuesday.
Stage two amendments will be taken on Wednesday and a final vote will happen on Thursday.
Under the legislation, rent increases will be frozen at 0% until 31 March, backdated to 6 September, with ministers having powers to extend this for two further six-month periods if necessary.
Patrick Harvie, the Scottish Government’s tenants’ rights minister, said: “The legislation we’re proposing will help keep people in their homes and help stabilise their housing costs during this extraordinary costs crisis.
“We believe the package of measures strikes the right balance between this aim and ensuring landlords can continue to offer properties for rent and manage tenancies sustainably.”
The Bill will cover the private and social rented sector, as well as student accommodation.
Tory conference fall-out ‘very damaging’, Villiers says
Arguments at the Conservative Party conference have been “very damaging”, a former minister has said.
Theresa Villiers told a PoliticsHome event at the conference in Birmingham: “Sadly, I think it has been very damaging, the events of today and the past few days, and I hope we can have a bit of a reset moment.”
Reset klaxon! Theresa Villiers tells the @politicshome podcast that the last few days have been “very damaging” for the Tory party and there must be a government “reset” to move forward— Adam Payne (@adampayne26) October 4, 2022
Fellow Conservative MP Alicia Kearns added that politics “doesn’t feel much different” from the past year.
Braverman’s immigration and policing proposals – in brief
Home secretary Suella Braverman has made a number of proposals in her speech at the Tory conference, on the main stage and in fringe meetings, on Tuesday.
She said that:
- Migrants crossing the Channel will face a blanket ban from claiming asylum in Britain
- “Illegal” asylum seekers will be deported or “relocated to Rwanda” while their claim is considered
- She has an “aspiration” of bringing the number of migrants and international students below 100,000
- There has been a 450 per cent increase in modern slavery claims since 2014
- Modern slavery laws to protect vulnerable people are being “abused” by many illegal migrants
‘Compassionate’ Kwarteng brushes off talk about benefits
Kwasi Kwarteng has insisted that he follows “compassionate conservatism” but refused to comment on whether the government will increase benefits in line with inflation.
The chancellor also told a Conservative Party conference fringe event that things were going “very well” since he took on the job, and suggested his party could win the next general election despite Labour’s massive lead in the polls.
This goes against warnings from former ministers – such as Grant Shapps and Nadine Dorries – who have warned that the Tories would be in trouble if there was an early general election.
Amid bitter infighting at the annual gathering, Cabinet ministers were publicly urging prime minister Liz Truss to raise benefits in line with inflation rather than the lower measure of wages.
Mr Kwarteng said: “Compassionate conservatism I thought was a good phrase and it’s something that I always think about in terms of policy and I think we do have a duty to look after very vulnerable people.”
But asked whether he would support uprating benefits in line with inflation, he replied: “I’m not going to get drawn into a debate about what we’re going to do on benefits.”
Tory conference on Wednesday newspapers' front pages
The Sun and Daily Mail were the only two national papers to not feature news stories about the Conservative Party conference on their front pages.
Independent: PM fights to keep party line as splits deepen
i: Tory open warfare
Financial Times: Truss strives to rally MPs after Tories renew infighting over benefits threat
City A.M.: Boom
Daily Telegraph: Disruption is the price of success, PM insists
Metro: Can she fix it?
Guardian: Tory turmoil amid claims of ‘coup’ to oust Truss
Times: Brace for more change, says Truss the disruptor
Morning Star: Tories in chaos over threat to cut benefits
Mirror: NOW Tories blame Queen’s death for the budget fiasco
Daily Star: Kwasi: It’s All The Queen’s Fault!
Daily Express: PM: My Changes Will Disrupt… But Build Better Future
Sun: Married BBC star's secret love child with stripper
Daily Mail: Official: Police To Attend EVERY Burglary
ICYMI: Labour support in ‘red wall’ seats soars to 61%
In case you missed it...
Support for Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour party has soared to 61 per cent in the north of England and Midlands constituencies, while Liz Truss’s Conservatives have slumped to just 23 per cent.
You can read the full details here by Adam Forrest
Labour support in ‘red wall’ seats soars to 61%
Remarkable 23-point swing to Keir Starmer’s party in heartlands since mini-Budget mess
Donald Trump: ‘Liz Truss will do very well as prime minister'
Liz Truss has been given a glowing endorsement by Donald Trump.
The former Republican president of the US praised the recently-appointed Tory leader for her tax-cutting agenda.
Mr Trump said he believes that she will do “very well” as prime minister.
In an interview with GB News, he said: “I cut taxes very substantially and we did much more business and she’s done that.
“And I know she’s taken some hits for it, which surprises me actually, but it could be at the end of the day you do bigger revenues, it’s going to be very interesting.
“What she did is very inverse to what some people thought. But that doesn’t mean they were right. I have a feeling she might be right.”
Braverman berated for saying she wants UK to leave ECHR
A senior government source has criticised home secretary Suella Braverman for saying she wanted the UK to leave the European Convention on Human Rights, contrary to the government’s policy.
When Ms Braverman stood against prime minister Liz Truss for Tory leadership, she campaigned in favour of such a move.
She returned to the topic today at a fringe event hosted by Spectator magazine at the Tory conference in Birmingham.
Ms Braverman said: “I was pretty blunt about this issue in my leadership campaign.
“My position personally is that ultimately we do need to leave the European Convention on Human Rights.
“That is not government policy, I should say, government policy is to do everything we can within the convention, within the boundaries of the convention.
“But if that doesn’t work, then we will have to consider all options.”
But a senior government told the PA news agency: “As Suella acknowledged, her personal views are contrary to government policy and if she wishes to make those views known within government she should do so in a more appropriate setting.”
