Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Liz Truss has hit out at Joe Biden and members of the Tory party over the “most almighty backlash” that led to her own failed UK premiership.

At times echoing the rhetoric of former president Donald Trump, Ms Truss – who lasted just 49 days in office – also blamed “quangos and bureaucrats and lawyers” for her political demise.

Ms Truss made the remarks as she ranted to a half-empty crowd at the right-wing Conservative Political Action Conference (Cpac), on Thursday. Her appearance is part of a publicity tour for her forthcoming book, Ten Years to Save the West.

She has also attempted to coin a new phrase, “CINO”, meaning “Conservative In Name Only” – similar to Mr Trump’s “RINO” (Republican In Name Only).

“It’s people who think ‘I want to be popular, I don’t want to upset people, I don’t want to look like a mean person, I want to attend nice dinner parties in London or Washington DC, I want my friends to like me, I don’t want to cause trouble’,” she told the conference.

“What those people are doing is they are compromising, and they are triangulating, and they are losing the argument.”

Ms Truss left office shortly after taking it, following her disastrous 2022 mini-budget, which sent the pound into a nosedive and sparked a crash in global markets.

During her 15-minute address on Thursday she claimed that the “catastrophic reaction” had come from the “usual suspects” in both media and the corporate world, as well as government, the Office of Budget Responsibility and the Bank of England.

She went on to blame the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Mr Biden, accusing him of having “intervened to have a go at my policies”. “Can you imagine being attacked on your economic policies by the inventor of Bidenomics? Talk about offensive,” she said.

Ms Truss launched into a laundry list of complaints and conspiratorial musings about how “the left” is undermining the Conservative-led British government because they “did not accept that they lost at the ballot box” – similar to Mr Trump’s infamous claims of a “stolen” US election.

“Instead, they’ve been weaponizing our court system to stop us contorting illegal immigrants, they’ve been using the administrative state to make sure that conservative policies are faulted and they’ve been pushing their woke agenda through our schools, through our campuses, and even in our corporations,” she said.

More follows ...