✕ Close Liz Truss blames poor communication for market chaos after mini-Budget

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Former Cabinet ministers Michael Gove and Grant Shapps have criticised the government’s plans to cut high earners’ income tax as “worrying” and “alienating”.

Mr Gove has refused to say whether he would vote in favour of the government’s plans to axe the 45p tax – but he said the proposals are “not Conservative”.

When he was repeatedly asked if he would vote with Labour against the proposal, he said: “I don’t believe it (tax cut plan) is right.”

He said in a live recording of the Chopper’s Politics podcast during the Conservative Party conference that chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s package of borrowing-fuelled tax cuts was “worrying”.

“My other worry is if you are going to make tax changes, a 45p cut that will benefit millionaires but not ordinary people is not the right priority at this point.”

Later, former transport secretary Mr Shapps attacked the proposals, saying that PM Liz Truss and Mr Kwarteng’s plans have “managed to alienate almost everyone”.

It comes as Ms Truss admitted she should have “laid the ground” ahead of the government’s mini-Budget which triggered dramatic market turmoil.