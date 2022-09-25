Jump to content

Liveupdated1664099031

UK politics – live: Mini-Budget ‘act of vandalism’ as Labour conference gets underway

It comes as fallout from Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax cuts continues

Zoe Tidman
Sunday 25 September 2022 10:43
Comments
Fallout and reaction to Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget

Andy Burnham has called the mini-Budget a “flagrant act of vandalism” that threatens the “social cohesion” of the UK.

The Greater Manchester mayor has joined in criticism of Kwasi Kwarteng’s economic plan that looks set to benefit the richest in society.

The mini-Budget included tax cuts for the highest earners, as well as scrapping a cap on bankers’ bonuses and a planned increase in corporation tax.

“You have a budget that splurges billions on the wealthiest people in the country and actually doesn’t do anything meaningful to get people through the autumn and the winter,” Mr Burnham told Sky News.

He added: “Honestly, I can barely believe it.”

It came as the Labour Party conference prepared to get underway in Liverpool.

Sir Keir Starmer is set to use the event to appeal to voters “sick and tired” of soaring energy costs and angry at “12 years of failure” under the Conservatives.

1664099031

Sir Keir Starmer and zero-carbon electricity

Back to the Labour leader, here is Sir Keir Starmer on plans for zero-carbon electricty:

Zoe Tidman25 September 2022 10:43
1664097891

Kwarteng brushes off question about mini-Budget and pound

Kwasi Kwarteng has brushed off questions about the pound slumping following his mini-budget.

The chancellor said he was “focused on the economy” when asked whether he was nervous about sterling diving to its lowest level in decades, the stock markets falling and the cost of government borrowing going up.

“We’ve got to have a much more front-footed approach to growth and that’s what my Friday statement was all about,” he told BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme.

“I think that if we can get some of the reforms ... if we get business back on its feet, we can get this country moving and we can grow our economy, and that’s what my focus is 100 per cent about”.

Here is a reminder of what happened earlier in the week:

Pound plummets to 37-year low as Kwarteng unveils ‘growth plan’ for UK economy

Former Bank of England policy maker cautions government’s economic plan will “end in tears”

Zoe Tidman25 September 2022 10:24
1664096739

UK has ‘very big political divide’, Starmer says

Sir Keir Starmer said there was now a “very big political divide”.

“You have got the Conservative Party now saying the future of this country is one where the rich get richer and we offer nothing meaningful to working people,” he told the BBC.

“You have got the Labour Party saying we do need to grow our economy - that’s been the single biggest failure of the last 12 years of this Tory government - but we need to recognise who grows this economy.”

He said Labour would “grow the economy from the bottom up and the middle out” rather than “this theory that it’s only those at the very top, the very wealthy, that create and drive our economy”.

PA

Zoe Tidman25 September 2022 10:05
1664096091

Andy Burnham says Labour should reverse tax cuts

Andy Burnham has said a future Labour government should reverse the 1p income tax cut and bring back the 45p rate in a challenge to party leader Sir Keir Starmer, Kate Devlin reports:

Burnham says Labour government should reverse 1p income tax cut and reimpose 45p rate

Andy Burnham has said a future Labour government should reverse the 1p income tax cut and bring back the 45p rate, in a challenge to party leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Zoe Tidman25 September 2022 09:54
1664096031

Starmer says Labour would bring back higher rate of tax for top earners

And on that note, Sir Keir Starmer has announced a Labour government would bring back the 45p tax rate for the highest earner

But it would not reverse the planned 1p cut to the basic rate, our Whitehall editor Kate Devlin reports:

Starmer says a Labour government would bring back 45p tax rate

A Labour government would bring back the 45p tax rate for the highest earners, Sir Keir Starmer has announced.

Zoe Tidman25 September 2022 09:53
1664094502

Mini-Budget ‘flagrant act of vandalism’, Andy Burnham says

Andy Burnham has slammed the mini-Budget and its tax cuts in an interview with Sky News this morning.

“You have a budget that splurges billions on the wealthiest people in the country and actually doesn’t do anything meaningful to get people through the autumn and the winter. So honestly, I can barely believe it. “

“Having been through a period of national unity, the way I would describe it Friday’s budget was a flagrant act of vandalism on the social cohesion of this country.”

Watch the clip from the interview here:

Zoe Tidman25 September 2022 09:28
1664094404

Good morning and welcome to our coverage of UK politics as the fallout from the mini-Budget continues.

Zoe Tidman25 September 2022 09:26

