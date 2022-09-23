Jump to content

Mini-budget 2022 - latest: Kwasi Kwarteng to unveil plan to cut taxes and reduce energy bills

Chancellor also expected to scrap cap on bankers’ bonuses and cut stamp duty and VAT

Namita Singh,Jane Dalton
Friday 23 September 2022 05:30
Comments
Liz Truss refutes claim that cutting tax 'unfairly' benefits the rich

The chancellor is set to announce tens of billions of pounds’ worth of extra spending and tax cuts today in a mini-budget, officially known as a “fiscal event”.

Kwasi Kwarteng will pledge to “turn the vicious cycle of stagnation into a virtuous cycle of growth” as he sets out the new government’s approach to the economy.

His statement is expected to set out how the government will fund the energy price cap for households and businesses as well as details of many of Liz Truss’s tax-slashing promises.

The government is dubbing it a “growth plan” as the UK faces a cost-of-living crisis, recession, soaring inflation and climbing interest rates.

Mr Kwarteng announced yesterday he was cancelling Rishi Sunak’s 1.25 percentage-point rise in National Insurance from 6 November – but Treasury figures revealed the change would benefit higher earners vastly more than the poorest.

The chancellor is also set to axe a planned increase in corporation tax and scrap the cap on bankers’ bonuses.

It has been reported that he will cut stamp duty, and proposals to fast-track a scheduled 1p cut to income tax and to slash VAT are reportedly also being considered.

1663907400

Cancel MPs’ recess after Budget, say Lib Dems

The Liberal Democrats are demanding the government cancel the forthcoming parliamentary recess to allow proper scrutiny of the chancellor’s mini-budget.

MPs had been due to break for the conference season yesterday, but are now sitting a day longer to make time for Kwasi Kwarteng’s fiscal statement today, which is expected to put into practice many of the tax-cutting promises made by Liz Truss during the Tory leadership campaign.

The Commons is due to return from the recess early, on 11 October. The break has been cut short to push on with business following a suspension of politics in the wake of the Queen’s death.

But the Lib Dems said the recess was unnecessary and accused the government of using it to avoid scrutiny.

The party has tabled a motion to scrap the recess.

Lib Dem Treasury spokesperson Sarah Olney said: “The Conservative Party spent weeks over the summer talking among themselves while the country was in crisis. Now they’re proposing another unnecessary break instead of allowing Parliament to properly scrutinise their Budget plans which risk saddling the country with unsustainable debt.”

Jane Dalton23 September 2022 05:30
1663906542

Consumer confidence falls to fourth record low in five months

Consumer confidence has fallen to another new low amid deep concerns about personal finances over the coming year, figures show.

GfK’s long-running Consumer Confidence Index fell five points in September to minus 49, the worst score since records began in 1974.

The latest record low is the fourth out of the last five months, with confidence in personal finances over the coming year down nine points to minus 40 and confidence in the economy over the next 12 months down eight points to minus 68.

The major purchase index, an indicator of confidence in buying big ticket items, remained unchanged at minus 38, but is 32 points lower than this time last year.

Namita Singh23 September 2022 05:15
1663905600

Truss ‘to announce stamp duty cut’

The government is set to cut stamp duty in today’s mini-budget, according to reports.

Officials have been working for more than a month on the plans to stimulate further growth in the property market and help more young people buy their first home, it’s claimed.

But critics say the move will worsen the housing crisis, writes Tom Batchelor:

Jane Dalton23 September 2022 05:00
1663904742

Calls for Liz Truss to honor pledge to put £13bn into social care

Councils are calling on the prime minister to honour her promise to put billions into social care as government plans to scrap the newly introduced National Insurance levy were confirmed.

Ahead of his mini-budget on Friday, chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said the tax hike – introduced to pay for social care and tackle the NHS backlog – will be reversed from 6 November.

Earlier this week, Liz Truss said her “first priority” on social care is properly funding it over the winter because there are “too many” people staying in hospital due to a lack of spaces.

On the campaign trail, she pledged to put £13 billion into social care.

Read the details in this report:

Namita Singh23 September 2022 04:45
1663904081

Kwarteng seeks end to ‘cycle of stagnation’

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng will detail close to £200bn of tax cuts, energy subsidies and planning reforms, as part of prime minister Liz Truss’s bid to end “Treasure orthodoxy”.

Financial markets will also receive an initial price tag for the proposals, as the UK Debt Management Office will publish new borrowing plans after Kwarteng finishes his speech.

The market backdrop could barely be more hostile for the new finance minister. Sterling fell to its lowest against the dollar since 1985 yesterday, while British government bonds recorded their biggest one-day fall since the start of the pandemic.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng arrives in Downing Street for the first cabinet meeting after Liz Truss took office as the new Prime Minister on 7 September 2022 in London, England

(Getty Images)

Much of the decline reflects the US Federal Reserve’s rapid interest rate rises to tame inflation - which have sent markets into a tailspin - but some investors are also wary about the prime minister’s willingness to borrow big to fund growth.

A Reuters poll this week showed 55 per cent of the international banks and economic consultancies that were polled judged British assets were at a high risk of a sharp loss of confidence.

On Thursday, the Bank of England said Ms Truss’s energy price cap would limit inflation in the short term but that government stimulus was likely to boost inflation pressures further out, at a time when it is battling inflation near a 40-year high.

Namita Singh23 September 2022 04:34
1663903800

Kwarteng announces tax cut worth thousands to rich and nothing to poorest

The 1.25 percentage-point rise in National Insurance introduced by Rishi Sunak will be reversed from 6 November, chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has announced.

The health and social care levy had been intended to relieve the financial crisis crippling the care system.

Treasury figures show that the new move will benefit high earners vastly more than the poorest:

Jane Dalton23 September 2022 04:30
1663902908

Welcome to The Independent’s UK politics blog for Friday, 23 September 2022 where we will be providing the latest updates from Westminster on Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget.

Namita Singh23 September 2022 04:15

