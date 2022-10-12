Liz Truss stands by pledge to scrap no-fault evictions

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liz Truss has promised to stand by a Tory manifesto pledge to scrap so-called “no fault” evictions.

The prime minister was earlier this week accused of “betraying” renters amid reports the policy could be ditched.

As Ms Truss appeared in the Commons at prime minister’s questions on Wednesday afternoon Labour MP Graham Stringer said that going back on the commitment would be an “act of extreme callousness”.

“Can the prime minister reassure the 11 million private renters in this country that she will carry out the commitment to get rid of no fault evictions?” he asked.

In a short reply, the prime minister said: “I can.”

Under a no-fault eviction, also known as a Section 21 eviction, the a landlord can end a tenancy without giving a reason.

The 2019 Conservative manifesto promised to abolish the mechanism, but three years later the policy has still not been enacted.

Figures released by the government in April showed that 5,260 households were threatened with homelessness in England as a result of a no-fault eviction between October and December 202.

This figure represents a rise of 37 per cent compared to the same period before the pandemic. Under a section 21 eviction notice a tenant is given just two months’ notice to leave their home.

More follows...