Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

How Boris Johnson will hand over the keys of Downing Street to Liz Truss

The pair are flying on separate government jets to Scotland for the handover

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Monday 05 September 2022 19:12
Comments
(AFP via Getty Images)

On Monday, Liz Truss was elected Tory leader – and on Tuesday she'll become prime minister.

The arrangements for the day are somewhat more complicated than usual, and will involve Ms Truss and Boris Johnson flying to Scotland in separate private jets.

Mr Johnson will kick off the day in London, giving a statement outside No.10 early in the morning, at approximately 7.30am.

The reason for this early start is two-fold.

Firstly, the prime minister has to travel to Balmoral in the Scottish Highlands, where the Queen currently is. The 96-year-old monarch, whose health is fragile, will not be travelling down to London.

Recommended

The second reason is that the weather is expected to turn bad in both places later in the day and No.10 wants to dodge the rain.

Following Mr Johnson's statement to the nation, he will will then fly to Scotland by government jet for an audience with the Queen at her home in Scotland.

Liz Truss will also fly up – but on a separate jet. This is supposedly for security reasons on which the governmetmn has not elaborated, though it will also avoid a rather awkward flight for the pair.

She will have her audience with the Queen around 12pm. She will leave as prime minister. Usually this would take place at Buckingham Palace.

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

Ms Truss will arrive back in London for about 4pm and go into Downing Street. There, she'll give a statement on the doorstep of No.10, assuming the weather is good enough.

The government is thought to have alternative arrangements in mind if it is heavily raining and she cannot give a statement outside.

Recommended

We don't know where Boris Johnson will be after he leaves Balmoral – but it won't be Downing Street. Monday night will be he last night, and he is supposedly not planning a farewell party or leaving do of the sort that got him into so much trouble over lockdown.

Ms Truss is expected to appoint the bulk of her Cabinet after arriving back at No 10 at 4pm. A handover between the two politicians' political staffers will take place while they are in Scotland.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in