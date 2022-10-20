Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liz Truss in line for £18,000 ‘golden goodbye’ after resignation

Prime minister entitled to quarter of her salary as severance pay with no minimum time limit

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Thursday 20 October 2022 14:06
Comments
<p>Prime Minister Liz Truss is under fire from Tory MPs (Stefan Rousseau/PA)</p>

Prime Minister Liz Truss is under fire from Tory MPs (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

(PA Wire)

Liz Truss would be line for a "golden goodbye" of more than £18,000 if she is forced out of office or resigns under government rules.

All government ministers are entitled to a quarter of their annual salary as a lump sum if they quit or leave office – with no minimum qualifying period in office.

The rule means that if the prime minister is successfully challenged she will be entitled to the cash, even if Tory MPs swiftly decide that appointing her was a mistake.

Conservative MPs are openly calling for the PM to go after just a month in office, with one apparently obliquely referring to her premiership as a "dumpster fire".

The PM was forced to sack her first chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng for implementing a budget largely composed of her own leadership election pledges – after it sent financial markets haywire and interest rates soaring.

Recommended

Mr Kwarteng himself was been urged to reject a similar payout, which he is entitled to despite being in the job for just a month.

As an outgoing chancellor he could claim £16,876 in leverage pay - which more than double the amount he was actually paid in salary during his short tenure.

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

SNP MP David Linden, who represents Glasgow East, urged the former Treasury boss to "do the right thing and refuse to accept the Ministerial severance payment".

In the summer, when ministers resigned from Boris Johnson's cabinet en masse, they racked up total entitlements of more than £200,000 in severance pay – though some said they would not take it.

The prime minister is paid a total of £164,080 a year, of which £79,936 is for their role as PM and the rest as an MP.

Boris Johnson was also in line for the payout, and urged not to take it.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in