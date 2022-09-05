Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak avoid handshake at Tory leadership results announcement

Sunak unlikely to serve in Truss cabinet

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Monday 05 September 2022 13:40
Comments
Liz Truss neglects to shake Rishi Sunak’s hand after winning Tory leadership contest

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak eschewed a handshake on Monday as the result of the Tory leadership election was announced.

The foreign secretary, who will replace Boris Johnson as PM tomorrow, walked past her rival without acknowledging him on her way to give her victory speech.

It comes after Mr Sunak last month effectively ruled out serving in a Truss Cabinet, during what was sometimes a bad-tempered leadership race.

Mr Sunak had rubbished Ms Truss's economic policies and warned she risked provoking an inflationary spiral with unfunded tax cuts.

Ms Truss acknowledged her rival in passing at the podium, telling her audience: “I'd like to pay tribute to my fellow candidates, particularly Rishi Sunak. It's been a hard-fought campaign.”

Recommended

The margin of victory between the two candidates was ultimately far narrower than had originally been predicted by pollsters.

Ms Truss was ultimately elected by the lowest ever margin for a Tory leader under the current system, with 57 per cent of the vote to 43 per cent for Mr Sunak.

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

Pollsters had predicted she would win by a landslide.

As Ms Truss stood up to give her victory speech she was afforded a light pat on the back by her husband, who was sitting next to her – though she did not acknowledge him in return.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in