Foreign secretary Liz Truss has vowed to push Russia’s economy “back into the Soviet era”, as she urged the UK’s European allies to go further on sanctions and hasten the end of dependence on Moscow’s oil and gas.

Ms Truss is set to announce that the west has now frozen out more than $350bn from Putin’s “war chest” – making around 60% of the regime’s $604bn foreign currency reserves unavailable.

Speaking on a trip to Poland, she will say sanctions have had a “crippling impact” on Putin, but will urge EU allies to commit to a “tough” new wave of action ahead of meetings with G7 and Nato foreign ministers.

“Our coordinated sanctions are pushing the Russian economy back into the Soviet era – but we can and must step up,” Ms Truss was expected to say in Warsaw on Tuesday.

The foreign secretary urged EU allies to go further in cracking down on Russian banks, go after Russia’s dependence on gold, and agree “a clear timetable” to eliminate the imports of Russian oil and gas.

Her call for more action comes as EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen proposed a ban on coal imports from Russia, a full transaction ban on four major Russian banks, and a ban on Russian ships accessing EU ports.

Ms von der Leyen said the ban on coal imports would be worth around £3.3bn a year and that the EU has already started working on additional sanctions – including on oil imports.

But she did not mention gas, with consensus among the 27 EU member countries on targeting the fuel used to heat millions of homes proving more difficult to secure.

The British government is understood to be keen for Germany to set a clear date for ending Russian gas dependence as part of a “new wave” of punishment, amid reports of atrocities committed by Russia forces on Ukrainian civilians.

Though Berlin has agreed to wean itself off Russian fossil fuels by mid-2024, the German finance minister Christian Lindner had said “at the moment it’s not possible to cut the gas supplies”.

Speaking alongside Polish minister of foreign affairs Zbigniew Rau, Ms Truss was set to praise the country for agreeing to step up both economic sanctions and weapons supplied to Ukraine.

“Poland has always been clear eyed about Russia. You have understood Putin’s malign intent. You were right,” she was expected to say.

Ms Truss also says that Putin’s forces have now set their sights on the east and south of Ukraine with the same “reckless disregard” for civilian lives and their nationhood.

The foreign secretary has condemned the alleged Russian massacre of Ukrainian civilians in Bucha – saying “these are appalling acts of the kind that we thought we left in the 20th century”.

She will add in her remarks in Poland: “We will hold those responsible to account for what they’ve done, in particular the reports of rape.”

She is also set to praised Mr Rau, chair of Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), saying the body had “shone a vital spotlight on the atrocities committed across Ukraine by Russian forces”.

Ms Truss called for Russia to be suspended from the UN Human Rights Council on Monday, and pledged a £10m civil society fund for Ukraine – including support for organisations dealing with sexual violence.