Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Liz Truss makes a speech on the economy on Monday (18 September), urging the government to cut taxes in a speech one year after her disastrous mini-budget.

The former prime minister is appearing at the Institute for Government think tank to call on Rishi Sunak to shrink welfare spending and raise the retirement age, as well as to defend decisions made during her brief spell in Number 10.

Ms Truss is expected to call it "unfair" to say she had pursued unfunded tax cuts.

The MP for South West Norfolk spent 49 days in Number 10 last year before she was forced out of office in October 2022 following a budget of £45 billion of tax cuts outlined by her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng triggered an economic crisis.

After Mr Kwarteng set out a package that included abolishing the top rate of income tax for the highest earners and axing the cap on bankers’ bonuses while adding restrictions to the welfare system, the pound fell to a fresh 37-year low against the US dollar as “spooked” traders swallowed the cost of the spree.