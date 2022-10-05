✕ Close Liz Truss reveals she's spoken with former PM since taking office

Liz Truss is set to try and convince the British people that she will support them through the current cost-of-living crisis when she addresses the Conservative Party conference later today.

“The scale of the challenge is immense,” she will say. “War in Europe for the first time in a generation, a more uncertain world in the aftermath of Covid, and a global economic crisis. That is why in Britain we need to do things differently.”

Ms Truss will admit that her economic plans, which she claims will boost Britain’s growth, will cause “disruption”.

On Wednesday, in her first conference speech as leader of the party, the prime minister will insist that there can be no more “drift and delay” in her attempt to “break us out of this high-tax, low-growth cycle”.

Ms Truss’s speech will follow former minister Nadine Dorries’s warning that the Tories could “absolutely lose” an early general election after a new poll shows Labour with a 38-point lead in “red wall” constituencies.