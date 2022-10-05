Liz Truss - live: PM to say UK ‘needs to do things differently’, admits causing ‘disruption’
Fall-out over abandoned tax cut could continue over whether to increase benefits in line with inflation
Liz Truss is set to try and convince the British people that she will support them through the current cost-of-living crisis when she addresses the Conservative Party conference later today.
“The scale of the challenge is immense,” she will say. “War in Europe for the first time in a generation, a more uncertain world in the aftermath of Covid, and a global economic crisis. That is why in Britain we need to do things differently.”
Ms Truss will admit that her economic plans, which she claims will boost Britain’s growth, will cause “disruption”.
On Wednesday, in her first conference speech as leader of the party, the prime minister will insist that there can be no more “drift and delay” in her attempt to “break us out of this high-tax, low-growth cycle”.
Ms Truss’s speech will follow former minister Nadine Dorries’s warning that the Tories could “absolutely lose” an early general election after a new poll shows Labour with a 38-point lead in “red wall” constituencies.
Cleverly hits out at colleague's ‘ridiculous’ claim Truss had 10 days to save premiership
Tory infighting shows no sign of slowing up after a remarkable day at the party’s conference yesterday, with James Cleverly denouncing his former Cabinet colleague Grant Shapps’ claim that Liz Truss as 10 days to save her leadership as “ridiculous”.
Insisting that Ms Truss will lead the Tory Party into the next election, the foreign secretary told BBC Breakfast: “I like the fact that she says what she’s going to do and then does what she says.”
“She is delivering from day one on the things she said she would do because, as I say, she recognises that if you don’t go for growth you end up with either stagnation or recession and that is not what we want to do,” Mr Cleverly added.
Asked about Mr Shapps’ remarks, Mr Cleverly said: “If people are saying, ‘oh hang on a second, we need to see the fruits of that in 10 days’, that is ridiculous.”
Gove denies leading ‘coup’ against Truss
As newly-minted prime minister Liz Truss gears up for a make-or-break speech at the climax of Tory conference, Michael Gove has been forced to deny leading a coup against her.
In a dramatic and unusually combative outburst from a home secretary, Suella Braverman told Tory conference delegates yesterday that she was “disappointed” by the U-turn on the top rate of tax, and accused Tory rebels like Mr Gove of staging a “coup”.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, in a clip record on Tuesday, Mr Gove was asked if he was a coup leader, to which he replied: “No.”
Cleverly hits out at colleagues ‘pre-announcing’ policy on universal credit
James Cleverly has appeared to hit out at colleagues for trying to “pre-announce” the government’s policy on uprating benefits in line with inflation, after contradictory comments on the subject from ministers yesterday threatened to tear open a fresh rift in Liz Truss’s newly-appointed Cabinet.
“What we have got to do is look at the inflation figures that have come out recently,” the foreign secretary told Times Radio. “Obviously, the chancellor and his Treasury team, in conjunction with the prime minister and ultimately through the Cabinet, will look at what the package of support is needed and then what we will do is we will announce that in the early part of next year, as we always do.
“What I’m not going to do, and what I don’t think colleagues should do, is try and pre-announce what the chancellor is going to do here at party conference”.
Asked about government colleagues including Penny Mordaunt expressing their view on the matter, he said: “Ultimately, we are all going to be bound by collective decision making and collective agreement.
“So once that decision is made, that’s what we are going to deploy and my view is it’s better and easier, more appropriate, to feed your views and ideas in in the normal way, which is through Cabinet through Cabinet committees”.
Thatcher wouldn’t have cut benefits as it is ‘not a real option’, says Tory former minister
Cutting benefits at a time such as this is “not a real option” and Margaret Thatcher “would never have tried that” under the current circumstances, David Davis has claimed.
Liz Truss “models herself on Thatcher”, the Tory former minister told BBC Radio 4’s Today show, adding: “She should actually model herself really on Thatcher. Thatcher was strategically terribly bold, but actually tactically incredibly careful. And [Ms Truss] should do the same.
“All this stuff about, let’s say one of the controversies, cutting benefits. Well, that’s not a real option. Margaret Thatcher would never have tried that and under these circumstances with the winter coming up that we have.”
Asked what he would say to those in his party who want to change leader, Mr Davis said: “Well, firstly, you haven’t got time for that. It takes a year, more than a year, to replace a leader in the Tory Party. Sometimes it takes two or three years.”
But addressing Liz Truss’s start as prime minister, he said: “It would be a very, very unwise person who tried to make a judgment over two years on what’s happened in four weeks.”
Mr Davis said that while he supports Ms Truss’s aims to grow the economy, “the mini-budget ... was a very poor start, and what she’s got to do is recover from that”, adding: “Her speech today is incredibly important.”
US trade deal was ‘always going to be complicated’, says Cleverly
A trade deal with the US “was always going to be complicated”, the foreign secretary has said, as he insisted there was “a real appetite” globally to “work with the UK”.
“I was [just] in Japan, I was in Republic of Korea, I was in Singapore. They are really desperate to do business with us. They want to invest with us in things like green energy generation, in helping countries skip coal power and move straight to renewables, defence and security cooperation,” James Cleverly told Sky News.
“There’s a real appetite to work with the UK and these are countries right on the other side of the planet. And I tell you the same is true in the Americas, in Africa, across Europe. In the ASEAN region, south-east Asia. The US are very, very keen to continue working with us”.
Asked about a trade deal with the US, he said: “You’ve got to remember that America is a big and very complex political environment, that individual states have a lot of autonomy. So doing an overall federal-level trade deal with America was always going to be complicated”.
‘She chose the words she chose’: Cleverly distances himself from Braverman ‘coup’ claim
After an extraordinary day of Cabinet discord at Tory conference, James Cleverly has now sought to distance himself from home secretary Suella Braverman’s controversial remarks yesterday, in which she accused Tory MPs of staging a “coup” against Liz Truss over her now-abandoned plan to abolish the top rate of income tax.
“She chose the words that she chose,” the foreign secretary told Sky News. “But when you’re in government, you have the opportunity to feed your ideas straight to the top machine. It’s always best done around the Cabinet table or in the Cabinet committee meetings.”
“My view is anything to do with policy or the relationship with other ministers – always better to feed straight into the boss,” Mr Cleverly added.
We would lose election if held now, says Nadine Dorries
Removing Boris Johnson and his policies was “a recipe for disaster”, former culture secretary Nadine Dorries has said, telling LBC: “Conservative MPs in the future may have a lot to answer for”.
Despite her attacks on Ms Truss’s “mandate” in recent days, Ms Dorries said she was not calling for a general election “because the poll ratings at the moment, we’d absolutely lose it”.
Liz Truss fights for political life amid chaos, confusion and plotting
Liz Truss is fighting for her political life after less than a month as prime minister, as a chaotic Conservative conference witnessed a breakdown of cabinet discipline and the first signs of organised opposition to her agenda.
Read the full analysis by Andrew Woodcock, Andy Grice and Adam Forrest here:
What do government’s tax changes mean for me?
From income tax to national insurance, here’s how Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget could affect you:
UK economic policies likely to cause many more deaths than Covid – academic
The UK Government’s economic policies are “likely” to have caused a “great many more deaths” than the Covid-19 pandemic, an academic has claimed.
Researchers said their “not only shocking but shameful” statistics showed that almost 335,000 more deaths than expected were recorded across Scotland, England and Wales over an eight-year period.
Read the full story here:
