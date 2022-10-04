✕ Close Kwasi Kwarteng jokes tax cut plan 'caused a little turbulence' as he addresses U-turn

The row over the 45p tax cut continues to dominate the Tory Party conference, with a minister saying she backed the move despite a U-turn.

Home secretary Suella Braverman said she supported scrapping the 45p rate, and claimed members of the party “staged a coup and undermined the authority of the Prime Minister”.

It comes as Liz Truss refused to rule out bringing back her plan to scrap the top 45p rate of income tax in future.

Asked by the BBC if she still thinks it was “a good idea”, the PM said: “I would like to see the higher rate lower. I want us to be a competitive country, but I have listened to feedback”.

She earlier refused to confirm whether benefits will be uprated in line with soaring inflation, meaning some of the poorest could face a real-term cut to their income.

The prime minister is facing a new battle with her MPs on welfare, with Commons leader Penny Mordaunt saying it would be wrong to not deliver an inflation-matching rise.