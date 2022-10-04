Liz Truss news – live: Braverman backs 45p tax rate cut and claims U-turn was ‘coup’
Truss faces a new battle with her MPs on welfare after 45p tax rate U-turn
The row over the 45p tax cut continues to dominate the Tory Party conference, with a minister saying she backed the move despite a U-turn.
Home secretary Suella Braverman said she supported scrapping the 45p rate, and claimed members of the party “staged a coup and undermined the authority of the Prime Minister”.
It comes as Liz Truss refused to rule out bringing back her plan to scrap the top 45p rate of income tax in future.
Asked by the BBC if she still thinks it was “a good idea”, the PM said: “I would like to see the higher rate lower. I want us to be a competitive country, but I have listened to feedback”.
She earlier refused to confirm whether benefits will be uprated in line with soaring inflation, meaning some of the poorest could face a real-term cut to their income.
The prime minister is facing a new battle with her MPs on welfare, with Commons leader Penny Mordaunt saying it would be wrong to not deliver an inflation-matching rise.
Tory MPs not party members should decide on leader, says William Hague
Conservative MPs should get to decide on future party leaders rather than the Tory grassroots, former leader William Hague has said.
The ex-leader of the opposition said it would “be better” for elected politicians to take the decision out of the hands of members.
Ms Truss was made prime minister after winning over a majority of 160,000 party members this summer, but her rival Rishi Sunak won more support from Tory MPs.
Asked if he wished the decision did not lie with the grassroots, Mr Hague told Times Radio: “Yes, is basically the answer to that”, adding that small memberships was an issue that confronted all parties.
He said the shift towards membership votes two decades ago was based on the idea “that if you give people a say they will want to get involved” in political parties.
Suella Braverman backs 45p tax cut despite U-turn
Home Secretary Suella Braverman has come out in favour of the 45p tax rate cut, despite the government’s about face.
Ms Braverman, who ran in the race to become Tory leader against Liz Truss, told a fringe at the Tory party conference: “I’m disappointed about the subsequent reversal, but I accept their (Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s) reasons…. I understand the reasons why.
“Ultimately, I’m very disappointed that members of our own parliamentary party staged a coup effectively and undermined the authority of the Prime Minister. In an unprofessional way.”
Liz Truss refuses to rule out axing 45p tax rate in future
Liz Truss has refused to rule out bringing back her plan to scrap the top 45p rate of income tax in future.
Asked by the BBC if she still thinks it was “a good idea”, the PM said: “I would like to see the higher rate lower. I want us to be a competitive country, but I have listened to feedback”.
Challenged again if she may want to change the top rate of tax in future, Ms Truss said: “I’m not contemplating that now.”
ITV’s Robert Peston asked also asked if she could bring back this proposal.
Ms Truss replied: “We’re not bringing this proposal forward. We’re very, very clear about that.” She added: “I do support a lower, simpler tax system.”
Watch: Liz Truss apologises for incorrect energy bills claim
ICYMI: Priti Patel to accuse Truss of ‘spending today with no thought of tomorrow'
Former home secretary Priti Patel will accuse the government of “spending today with no thought of tomorrow” in her first significant intervention since returning to the back benches.
Ms Patel will say that the Conservative Party will “live or die” by its economic credibility and call on Liz Truss to put a “ceiling” on public sector expenditure.
In a speech at the Tory party conference, Ms Patel will say: “We are spending today with no thought of tomorrow, and like the Blob in the old horror film, the more resources are absorbed today, the bigger the problem gets and the more resources it will need to eat up tomorrow.
“Right now, we have got into a pattern of borrowing huge amounts to fix today’s urgent problems or generate short-term populist headlines. Each time it seems that there’s a good case, but what does this mean for future generations?
“I want to see our party regain its credibility by restoring its commitment to sustainable public spending.”
Liz Truss has said she is leading a ‘listening government'
Liz Truss has said that she is leading a ‘listening government’ which learns from its mistakes.
She told the BBC on Tuesday that she and her ministers were determined to “reflect on how we could have done things better”.
“Is everything the government (has) done absolutely perfect? No, it’s not,” she said. “I fully acknowledge that. And we have learned from the feedback we’ve received.”
Liz Truss twice refuses to say she has confidence in Kwasi Kwarteng
Liz Truss has dodged questions on whether she still has confidence in her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.
Asked by Sky News “Are you sure you don’t want to say you trust your chancellor?”, Ms Truss responded: “I work very very closely with my chancellor and we’re very focused on getting the economy growing”.
Tory councillor says she left Conservative Party over foodbank crisis
A foodbank founder said she stepped down as a Tory councillor after seeing the “detrimental” affects the party’s governance was having on people.
Nic Stansby, 54, said having a man referred to her foodbank with les than £1 in his bank account was among a number of eye-opening interactions that led to her quitting the party.
She set up regular food parcel deliveries from her local Methodist church at the start of lockdown to help residents who might be struggling while still a Conservative councillor.
But she was shocked at the scale of people’s need for the help, including the man with 29p in his bank.
Minister says one-off payment may ‘better’ than raising benefits
Cabinet Office minister Brendan Clarke-Smith has told Times Radio that one-off direct payments might be a better to combat poverty this winter than raising benefits in line with inflation.
“It may be that the rise in line with inflation isn’t the right thing. And actually, giving something direct, like a direct payment is a far better way of doing it,” he said.
‘Comedic figures’ running government, says Tory MP
Tory MP Johnny Mercer has launched a blistering attack on the “comedic figures masquerading as government ministers”.
In a Facebook post, the Plymouth MP he vowed to defy the Tory whip on Budget measures.
“You know I will not accept budgets like the ones we saw last week. It is hard watching these rather comedic figures masquerading as government ministers sprawling around in the media.”
“Last week my friend had to close his coffee shop. Another had his mortgage pulled. It is deeply unfunny for normal people, and I will waste no time in letting them know in the Commons at the first opportunity.”
