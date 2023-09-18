Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brexit and beyond email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney has launched a blistered attack on Liz Truss – accusing her of turning Britain into “Argentina on the Channel”.

Mr Carney said the former prime minister – who has launched her own attack on Rishi Sunak’s government – had a “basic misunderstanding of what drives economies”.

The ex-Bank chief, governor between 2013 and 2020, spoke out against Brexit and populists on the right during a speech in his native Canada.

He said they were in “the demolition business” and had treated tax cuts as a “Pavlovian reaction to every problem”.

Mr Carney added: “It meant when Brexiteers tried to create Singapore on the Thames, the Truss government instead delivered Argentina on the Channel.”

It comes as Ms Truss used the one-year anniversary of his disastrous mini-Budget to urge the Sunak government to cut taxes, shrink welfare spending and raise the retirement age.

The former PM – booted out of No 10 by her own party after just six weeks – to embrace free market ideologies and ditch some green commitments amid cost of living pressures.

Ms Truss began her speech at the Institute for Government by joking about not wanting to be back in Downing Street having a “rather more relaxing September than I did last year”.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner replied on Twitter / X: “Sadly most families across Britain are having a somewhat more stressful time because of what the Tories did to our economy by enabling your leadership.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Despite sparking turmoil by failing to convince the market she could balance the books, Ms Truss also rejected claims her tax cuts were “unfunded” during the speech. “This is not a fair or accurate description,” she said.

She also claimed that Mr Sunak’s government has spent £35bn more than she would have as prime minister, arguing that if the policies included in her growth plan had been followed, growth would have eventually been higher.

Former prime minister Liz Truss left office after only six weeks (PA Archive)

Former top Treasury official Rupert Harrison, the chief of staff to George Osborne when he was chancellor, said on Twitter / X that Ms Truss had a “brass neck” in giving advice to Mr Sunak.

Mr Harrison – running for the Torie in Bicester and Woodstock – said it was remarkable there was still no “genuine acknowledgment of the real mistakes that were made”, adding: “Happily, nobody in the Conservative party or the government is listening.”

Labour is calling on Mr Sunak to block Ms Truss’ resignation honour list, with the ex-PM believed to put around 14 names forward.

In a letter to Mr Sunak, Jonathan Ashworth, Labour’s shadow paymaster general, said that if the honours were accepted “those who crashed the economy” would be receiving an award for their service.

Recommended Keir Starmer will seek closer trading relationship with the EU if Labour win election

Ms Truss’ former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has said she was “not wired” to be prime minister, as the former chancellor turned on his old boss on the anniversary of their mini-Budget disaster.

“I love her dearly, she’s a great person, very sincere and honest,” he told the Telegraph’s political editor in a new book. “But if it hadn’t been the mini-Budget, she would have blown up on something else.”

The former chancellor added: “I just don’t think her temperament was right. She was just not wired to be a prime minister.”