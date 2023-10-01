Infighting is not unusual at the Conservative conference. The Tories enjoy a bit of argy-bargy and backbiting at the best of times, never mind the worst of moments, with current polling putting the party on course for electoral wipeout.

So Rishi Sunak will have to contend with attacks from Liz Truss and Jacob Rees-Mogg and cope with rows over the future of HS2, his commitment to net zero, and the wisdom of flirting with withdrawal from the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

The prime minister will also have to accept that many senior Tories – including cabinet members – will spend their time in Manchester jostling for prime position in a leadership contest in the likely event Labour wins the 2024 general election.