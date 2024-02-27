Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The leader of the so-called ‘Turnip Taliban’ Tory rebels bidding to oust Liz Truss in her Norfolk constituency has launched a blistering attack on her for ‘cavorting with right wingextremists in the US’.

James Bagge, who plans to stand against the former prime minister as an Independent in Norfolk south west at the next election, denounced her for ‘declaring kinship with Donald Trump and Nigel Farage’ at a gathering of the right wing American group CPAC last week.

And the lawyer and ex-Army officer criticised her for using the rally to blame the British ‘deep state’ - her Trump style euphemism for Whitehall, quangos and other state institutions - for the economic crisis that ended her disastrous short lived term in Downing St in 2022.

Ms Truss had ‘little judgement’ and only herself to blame for her downfall, said Mr Bagge.

James Bagge, lawyer and ex-Army officer, criticised Ms Truss for using the CPAC rally to blame the British ‘deep state’ (Archant)

Far from sabotaging her administration, it was the very institutions she railed against that had saved the nation from her reckless policies, he said.

“Ms Truss talks of democratically elected governments unable to enact policies because they have been blocked by the ‘economic establishment’ and of a civil service populated by activists,” he told The Independent.

“Her problem, which she fails to acknowledge, is that she enacted a policy of her own choice despite warnings and then immediately tried to pin the blame on her hapless chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng.

“But it was the financial markets, not the establishment, which determined the failure of her completely ruinous mini-budget and it was the actions of those she now dismisses that saved the day, namely, the Bank of England and the Treasury.

“She is a woman with little judgement in evidence, and apparently incapable of accepting personal responsibility.”

Mr Bagge, 71, is among prominent local Conservatives who resigned from the party in protest at Ms Truss’ selection as its candidate for south west Norfolk in 2009 after complaints she was “foisted” on them by Tory HQ.

Mr Bagge accused Ms Truss of displaying double standards at the US rally which was attended by thousands of Trump supporters as well as former UKIP leader Nigel Farage (AP)

They argued she had no links to the area and accused party chiefs of failing to inform them she had had an affair with a married Tory MP.

It led to Ms Truss’ critics in the traditional East Anglian agricultural constituency being labelled the Turnip Taliban.

Mr Bagge accused Ms Truss of displaying double standards at the US rally which was attended by thousands of Trump supporters as well as former UKIP leader Nigel Farage.

She ‘declares her support for Trump’ - who is expected to reduce aid to Ukraine in its war with Russia - ‘while demanding assistance for Ukraine,’ he said.

‘She cavorts with Right-Wing extremists, sharing a platform and declaring kinship with Farage, Trump and others.’

Mr Bagge resigned from the party in protest at Ms Truss’ selection as its candidate for south west Norfolk in 2009 after complaints she was “foisted” on them by Tory HQ (Alamy Stock Photo)

At the CPAC gathering Ms Truss said conservatives in both the US and UK need a "bigger bazooka" to fight the Left.

‘Unless conservatives become more active in speaking out Western civilisation is doomed,’ she argued.

Mr Bagge is holding a series of public meetings in Norfolk to win backing for his challenge against Ms Truss.

If he defeated her it would be one of the biggest election upsets of all time.