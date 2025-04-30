Every council and mayoral election taking place this week

Here is a full list of the local and mayoral elections due to take place on Thursday May 1 2025, as well as details of the elections that have been postponed until 2026.
All the elections are in England; there are no local elections scheduled for May 2025 in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
The list is divided into five sections: county councils, metropolitan boroughs, unitary authorities, combined-authority mayors and local authority directly-elected mayors.
Information is given for which party or parties currently control each council, along with the incumbent party for each mayor.
At the end of each section are details of which elections have been postponed to May 2026.
County councils
Taking place on May 1 2025:
Cambridgeshire– All seats up for election– No party currently has a majority; the council is run by a joint administration of Liberal Democrats, Labour and Independent councillors
Derbyshire– All seats up for election– The Conservative Party has a majority
Devon– All seats up for election– Conservative majority
Gloucestershire– All seats up for election– No party currently has a majority; the council is run by a minority Conservative administration
Hertfordshire– All seats up for election– Conservative majority
Kent– All seats up for election– Conservative majority
Lancashire– All seats up for election– Conservative majority
Leicestershire– All seats up for election– Conservative majority
Lincolnshire– All seats up for election– Conservative majority
Nottinghamshire– All seats up for election– No party currently has a majority; the council is run by a minority Conservative administration
Oxfordshire– All seats up for election– No party currently has a majority; the council is run by a minority administration of Liberal Democrat and Green councillors
Staffordshire– All seats up for election– Conservative majority
Warwickshire– All seats up for election– Conservative majority
Worcestershire– All seats up for election– Conservative majority
Postponed to May 2026:
East Sussex– All seats were up for election in 2025– No party currently has a majority; the council is run by a minority Conservative administration
Essex– All seats were up for election– Conservative majority
Hampshire– All seats were up for election– Conservative majority
Norfolk– All seats were up for election– Conservative majority
Suffolk– All seats were up for election– Conservative majority
Surrey– All seats were up for election– Conservative majority
West Sussex– All seats were up for election– Conservative majority
Metropolitan boroughs
Doncaster– All seats up for election– Labour majority
Unitary authorities
Taking place on May 1 2025:
Buckinghamshire– All seats up for election– Conservative majority
Cornwall– All seats up for election– No party currently has a majority; the authority is run by a minority Conservative administration
Durham– All seats up for election– No party currently has a majority; the authority is run by an administration made up of Conservative, Liberal Democrat, Green and independent councillors
North Northamptonshire– All seats up for election– Conservative majority
Northumberland– All seats up for election– No party currently has a majority; the authority is run by a minority Conservative administration
Shropshire– All seats up for election– Conservative majority
West Northamptonshire– All seats up for election– Conservative majority
Wiltshire– All seats up for election– Conservative majority
Postponed to May 2026:
Isle of Wight– All seats were up for election in 2025– No party currently has a majority; the authority is run by an administration made up of independent and Green councillors
Thurrock– All seats were up for election– Labour majority
Combined-authority mayors
Cambridgeshire & Peterborough– Currently held by Labour
Greater Lincolnshire– To be elected for first time
Hull & East Yorkshire– To be elected for first time
West of England– Currently held by Labour
Local authority directly-elected mayors
Doncaster– Currently held by Labour
North Tyneside– Currently held by Labour
