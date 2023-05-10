Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer clash in the first PMQs since the Tories suffered heavy losses in last week’s local elections.

Labour gained an impressive 643 councillors across England and took control of 22 more authorities as a result of Thursday’s vote, while the Conservatives lost 957 seats and 48 councils.

In the wake of the news, Sir Keir will be keen to heap more pressure on the government and could look to hammer home the suggestion that Labour is the party best equipped to guide Britain forward after the next general election.

“I’m confident that we can form a government with a majority,” he told ITV News of next year’s vote, after the local elections result.

“And that’s because of the numbers and the places that we have been winning.

“We haven’t won in Medway since 1998, Dover, since 1995. Places like Swindon, Plymouth, Stoke, Middlesbrough, these are all the battlegrounds going into the next general election, so I’m confident.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.