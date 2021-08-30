Boris Johnson faces disgruntlement from Tory councillors over planning and cuts

Exclusive: Democracy think tank finds ‘centralisation on steroids’ has tipped power balance between local areas and centre

Andrew Woodcock
Political editor
@andywoodcock
Monday 30 August 2021
comments
(PA)

Boris Johnson is facing a rising tide of disgruntlement among his own party’s grassroots councillors, amid anger about a decade of cuts and the imposition of planning reforms, which will downgrade town halls’ control over local development.

A new survey, seen by The Independent, found that more than half of Conservative councillors think their local authority has been treated unfairly financially by central government, and two-thirds think Whitehall undervalues the role of local government.

Just 15 per cent – little over one in seven – of Tory councillors back Mr Johnson’s planning reforms, compared to more than three-fifths (61 per cent) who oppose them.

