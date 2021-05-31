Boris Johnson should delay his planned 21 June re-opening in England by a few weeks an adviser to the government has said, amid warnings of a potential third wave of infections.

Microbiologist Professor Ravi Gupta told BBC Radio 4's Today: "I think the problem is we are not too far from reaching the sort of levels of vaccination that would help us contain the virus.

And I think that people are not saying we should abandon the June 21 date altogether but just to delay it by a few weeks while we gather more intelligence and we can look at the trajectory in a clearer way.”

Prof Gupta, a member of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), which advises government, said: "If you look at the costs and benefits of getting it wrong, I think it is heavily in favour of delay.”

When Mr Johnson set the 21 June date as part of his roadmap back to normality earlier this year it did not take into account the new, highly transmissible variant of the disease first seen in India, he said.

The UK would eventually learn to live with the new strain, he predicted.

But he suggested its appearance means the 21 June date should now slip.

Almost half of all new infections are thought to be the new Indian variant.

Ministers have said they will take a cautious approach and wait another fortnight before deciding whether or not to press ahead with the final stage of unlocking in England.

Prof Gupta said the UK was already seeing signs of a third wave of infections.

The University of Cambridge academic pointed to what he said was exponential growth in the number of the new cases.

While the overall number of cases remains relatively low, he warned that “all waves start with low numbers of cases that grumble in the background and then become explosive”.

He also warned that this latest wave could take longer to emerge than earlier versions. This was because of the success of the vaccination programme, which has jabbed millions of adults across the UK.

But Prof Gupta warned that the success of the vaccination scheme could create a “false sense of security for some time... that's our concern."