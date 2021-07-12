Lockdown lifting does not mean life is going back to normal, Boris Johnson warns

Boris Johnson warns lockdown lifting does not mean life is going back to normal
Boris Johnson has saId that life cannot go back to normal after lockdown restrictions are lifted on 19 July, warning: “This pandemic is not over”.
The removal of legal restrictions on social and economic life “should not be taken as an invitation for everybody to have a great jubilee of freedom from any kind of caution or restraint”, Mr Johnson told a Downing Street press conference.
The prime minister was speaking shortly after the announcement of an end to mandatory face-masks and social distancing in England next Monday, when nightclubs are to be allowed to reopen and limits on attendances in theatres, cinemas and sports grounds are to be lifted.
But - in an abrupt change in tone from ministerial comments earlier this month - Mr Johnson urged Britons to be “cautious” in using their new freedoms.
“We cannot simply revert to life as it was before Covid,” said the prime minister in a Downing Street press conference.
“This pandemic is not over. This disease continues to carry risks for you and your family.”
Quoting deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam, Mr Johnson urged English people not to “tear the pants out of it” next week. And he repeated his own advice that people should not be “demob-happy” on 19 July.
In an earlier statement to the House of Commons, health secretary Sajid Javid said that all four of the government’s tests for the final relaxation of restrictions had been met.
In a clear indication that the government has ditched Mr Johnson’s promise that all relaxations of lockdown would be “irreversible”, Mr Javid said ministers “would not hesitate to take the appropriate action” if the “risk matrix” changes.
Labour accused the government of taking a “high risk, indeed fatalistic approach” at a time when daily coronavirus infections are running at 35,000 and are expected to reach 100,000 within weeks.
UK news in pictures
Show all 50
Instead of the “cautious” approach which the prime minister has promised to follow, Mr Johnson and Mr Javid are “pushing (their) foot down on the accelerator while throwing the seat belts off”, said shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth.
From the so-called Freedom Day of 19 July, there will be no legal obligation to wear face-coverings or socially distance.
But Mr Johnson said that the government “expects and recommends” that individuals wear masks in crowded and enclosed spaces when they are coming into contact with those who they do not normally mix with, such as on public transport.
While the instruction to work from home where possible is being lifted, Mr Johnson made clear he was not ordering workers back to offices and factories.
“We don’t expect the whole country will return to their desk as one from Monday,” he said. “We’re sending out guidance for business for a gradual return to work over the summer.”
As “a matter of social responsibility”, nightclubs and other venues with large crowds will be asked to use the NHS app to get proof of vaccination or recent negative tests from guests - but there will be no legal requirement for a “Covid passport”.
Guidelines for the clinically extremely vulnerable will be updated.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies