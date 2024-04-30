Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Brian Rose, the London Real Party candidate for London Mayor, has hit out at the Labour and Tory candidates for being obsessed with political attacks rather than substance.

MrRose is a banker-turned-broadcaster who previously ran in the 2021 election, placing seventh with 31,111 votes.

He was responding to the dispute between incumbent Mr Khan and The Tory’s Susan Hall, over alleged plans to charge London drivers by the mile.

The London Real Party candidate said: “This is such a depressingly good example of politicians being obsessed with politics rather than people. There is a huge debate to be had about how we fund investment in our capital’s transport infrastructure, while keeping the air clean.

“Yet Khan and Hall have become bogged down in a meaningless tit-for-tat over when and where Khan claimed he was looking at a pay-per-mile approach for London motorists.

“Meanwhile, out in the real world, drivers are being milked dry by Khan, TfL remains a case study in how not to fund transport, and London’s main roads remain jammed and polluted because of Khan’s obsession with Low Traffic Neighbourhoods.”

‘Khan and Hall have become bogged down in a meaningless tit-for-tat’ ( Solent News & Photo Agency )

The former Wall Street banker added he believes London needs a leader who behaves like a CEO rather than a mayor. He says the city should be led like a business.

“On 2 May, Londoners have a chance to vote for change – and to break the depressing pattern of our city being governed by political narcissists and their cronies. We really need to change the tune and try some new moves,” he added.

On housing, Mr Rose said he would build 50,000 homes this year, while Mr Khan pledge to build 40,000 new council homes by the end of the decade.

“Our capital is in dire need of fresh new leadership, with a fresh new approach,” he said.

“My plans to utilise modular construction technology, build on TfL land within walking distance of transport hubs, and set up a new business-focussed partnership to help fund my plans can deliver real change to London’s broken housing sector – and 50,000 extra homes this year.”

His manifesto pledges include:

Fighting for freedom of speech and defending Londoners rights against censorship

Making London crypto-first: Mr Rose believes cryptocurrency and blockchain can transform London’s economy

Tackling crime in London by recruiting an additional 10,000 police officers

Building 50,000 homes by the end of 2024

Privatising TfL

Abolishing ULEZ

Promote the London Real Party as an effective alternative to the narrow world view of the main political parties

Read his full manifesto here.

When is the London mayoral election?

Voters can cast their ballot in person on 2 May, by post or by proxy. Find your nearest polling station here.

Everyone will need to show photo ID at polling stations before they vote.

The results will be announced at City Hall on Saturday 4 May.