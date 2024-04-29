Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Green Party candidate for London mayor has promised to make central London car-free by 2028 if she is elected.

Zoe Garbett is the leader of Hackney Green Group and has been a councillor for South Dalston since 2022.

The voting system for London mayor has changed this year. Previously voters listed a first and second preference, but this time they can only vote for one candidate under the first-past-the-post system.

The Green Party was seen as a beneficiary of the previous system, with their candidate Siân Berry placing third in the 2021 Mayoral election. She received 197,976 first-preference votes.

Ms Garbett claimed the move to the first-past-the-post is a “step back in democracy”.

“It's terrible that the first-past-the-post system has been brought in,” she told The Independent.

“It is a step back in democracy, and the Tories brought it in a couple of years ago without asking Londoners – which is terrible. But people can vote for what they believe.

“In this election, we know that the Tory vote nationally and in London has decreased and they seem to have thrown in the towel on their campaign. I absolutely haven't on ours.”

Ms Garbett said the move to the first-past-the-post system is a ‘step back in democracy’ ( Zoe Garbett/Green Party )

Ms Garbett, who has worked for the NHS for more than 10 years, added: “Londoners need a green mayor.

“I love London. Our diversity is our strength and I want to make it a city where it’s affordable to live and people can thrive.

“Environmental justice is at the heart of everything for the Green Party, but we know that we need to address social, racial and economic inequalities too.

“Currently, vehicles on the road are one of the biggest polluters and we need to be giving people different options to be able to move around the city.

“I want to make central London car-free by 2028, so people are not forced to use their cars to do what they need to do.

“Many people think this is a good idea, and it would improve their safety significantly.”

Zoe Garbett’s main manifesto pledges include:

Make central London car-free by 2028.

Affordable homes to rent and heat.

Form a Rent Commission to get a better deal for renters.

Build supply of homes for social rent, housing more Londoners “securely and quickly” whilst taking more action to deal with damp and mould.

Cutting daily living costs.

City-wide low fares for public transport.

Free school meals for secondary school students.

Support for workers and small businesses.

A safer city and police reform.

You can read Zoe Garbett’s full manifesto here.

Voters can cast their ballot in person on 2 May, by post or by proxy. Find your nearest polling station here.

Everyone will need to show photo ID at polling stations before they vote.

The results will be announced at City Hall on Saturday 4 May.