Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tarun Ghulati, an independent candidate running for London mayor, has pledged to reduce council tax and introduce rent controls in the capital.

Mr Ghulati is a businessman and investment banker who describes himself as a “proud Hindu” and “takes pride in his roots having spent many years in India”.

“I am determined to do whatever it takes to ensure that London, my chosen home for 20 years, retains its place as the leading Global City and that all Londoners feel safe, secure and empowered with opportunities for growth,” he said.

“This position, however, masks the fact that around 2.2 million Londoners continue to live in poverty.

“This is why improving wellbeing and living standards are critical for me. I strongly believe much more needs to be done for the low- and middle-income households across London.

“I am passionate about reinvigorating optimism and pride for these families and believe this can be achieved through my proposals to level up across the city.”

Mr Ghulati says he will ensure there is more visible community policing by hiring more officers and and reopening police stations across London.

This includes a focus on crimes against women and girls.

He has pledged to scrap Ulez and Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs), and will also remove all 20mph speed limits.

On housing, Mr Ghulati said he will introduce rent controls and ensure that new developments include a certain percentage of affordable housing units.

He would also reduce council tax, and subsidise construction costs for affordable housing developments, whilst keeping the free school meals policy introduced by Sadiq Khan.

Mr Ghulati’s main manifesto pledges include:

Ensure London retains its place as the leading global city and that all Londoners feel safe, secure and empowered with opportunities for growth

Improve wellbeing and living standards

Unwavering support for entrepreneurship

Rekindle the spirit, pride, and vibrancy of every Londoner

Do away with barriers for growth and ensure the safety of all its citizens

Encourage the free flow of ideas and policies without party ideology and bias

Ensure London becomes the first choice for investment to ensure safety and prosperity for all

You can read Tarun Ghulati’s full manifesto here.

Voters can cast their ballot in person on 2 May, by post or by proxy. Find your nearest polling station here .

Everyone will need to show photo ID at polling stations before they vote.

The results will be announced at City Hall on Saturday 4 May.