London Mayoral Election 2024: Results in full

Labour’s Sadiq Khan has been re-elected for a historic third term as Mayor of London.

The result follows what has been a long and fractious campaign filled with blunders and accusations of islamophobia and racism.

Labour’s Sadiq Khan secured just over 1,088,000 (43.8%) votes to be re-elected London Mayor, a majority of some 275,000 over Conservative rival Susan Hall, who secured just under 813,000 (32.7%) votes.

Here are the results for each constituency in full:

Merton and Wandsworth

Femy Amin, Animal Welfare Party - People, Animals, Environment – 2,018 votes

Count Binface – 1,889 votes

Rob Blackie, Liberal Democrat – 13,153 votes

Natalie Campbell – 3,439 votes

Howard Cox, Reform UK – 4,495 votes

Amy Gallagher, Social Democratic Party – 2,192 votes

Zoe Garbett, The Green Party – 9,646 votes

Tarun Ghulati – 1,030 votes

Susan Hall, Conservative Party – 50,976 votes

Sadiq Khan, Labour Party – 84,725 votes

Andreas Michli – 1,359 votes

Brian Rose, London Real Party – 376 votes

Nick Scanlon, Britain First – 961 votes

WINNER: Sadiq Khan, Labour Party

Greenwich And Lewisham

Femy Amin, Animal Welfare Party - People, Animals, Environment – 1,915 votes

Count Binface – 1,706 votes

Rob Blackie, Liberal Democrat – 7,713 votes

Natalie Campbell – 3,502 votes

Howard Cox, Reform UK – 5,716 votes

Amy Gallagher, Social Democratic Party – 2,813 votes

Zoe Garbett, The Green Party – 11,209 votes

Tarun Ghulati – 1,033 votes

Susan Hall, Conservative Party – 36,822 votes

Sadiq Khan, Labour Party – 83,792 votes

Andreas Michli – 1,610 votes

Brian Rose, London Real Party – 507 votes

Nick Scanlon, Britain First – 2,092 votes

WINNER: Sadiq Khan, Labour Party

North East (Hackney, Islington, Waltham Forest)

Femy Amin, Animal Welfare Party - People, Animals, Environment – 2,134 votes

Count Binface – 1,929 votes

Rob Blackie, Liberal Democrat – 7,399 votes

Natalie Campbell – 3,804 votes

Howard Cox, Reform UK – 4,485 votes

Amy Gallagher, Social Democratic Party – 2,423 votes

Zoe Garbett, The Green Party – 17,907 votes

Tarun Ghulati – 922 votes

Susan Hall, Conservative Party – 34,099 votes

Sadiq Khan, Labour Party – 127,455 votes

Andreas Michli – 2,087 votes

Brian Rose, London Real Party – 955 votes

Nick Scanlon, Britain First – 1,095 votes

WINNER: Sadiq Khan, Labour Party

South West (Hounslow, Kingston Upon Thames, Richmond Upon Thames)

Femy Amin, Animal Welfare Party - People, Animals, Environment – 2,640 votes

Count Binface – 2,304 votes

Rob Blackie, Liberal Democrat – 25,579 votes

Natalie Campbell – 3,202 votes

Howard Cox, Reform UK – 6,634 votes

Amy Gallagher, Social Democratic Party – 2,771 votes

Zoe Garbett, The Green Party – 10,132 votes

Tarun Ghulati – 2,436 votes

Susan Hall, Conservative Party – 68,856 votes

Sadiq Khan, Labour Party – 77,011 votes

Andreas Michli – 1,669 votes

Brian Rose, London Real Party – 528 votes

Nick Scanlon, Britain First – 1,600 votes

WINNER: Sadiq Khan, Labour Party

West Central (Hammersmith and Fulham, Kensington and Chelsea, Westminster)

Femy Amin, Animal Welfare Party - People, Animals, Environment – 1,386 votes

Count Binface – 1,260 votes

Rob Blackie, Liberal Democrat – 7,663 votes

Natalie Campbell – 2,552 votes

Howard Cox, Reform UK – 3,478 votes

Amy Gallagher, Social Democratic Party – 1,442 votes

Zoe Garbett, The Green Party – 5,984 votes

Tarun Ghulati – 1,100 votes

Susan Hall, Conservative Party – 43,405 votes

Sadiq Khan, Labour Party – 54,481 votes

Andreas Michli – 901 votes

Brian Rose, London Real Party – 350 votes

Nick Scanlon, Britain First – 964 votes

WINNER: Sadiq Khan, Labour Party

Enfield and Haringey

Femy Amin, Animal Welfare Party - People, Animals, Environment – 2,082 votes

Count Binface – 1,471 votes

Rob Blackie, Liberal Democrat – 7,947 votes

Natalie Campbell – 3,056 votes

Howard Cox, Reform UK – 4,969 votes

Amy Gallagher, Social Democratic Party – 2,495 votes

Zoe Garbett, The Green Party – 11,799 votes

Tarun Ghulati – 1,032 votes

Susan Hall, Conservative Party – 41,389 votes

Sadiq Khan, Labour Party – 82,725 votes

Andreas Michli – 3,963 votes

Brian Rose, London Real Party – 579 votes

Nick Scanlon, Britain First – 1,019 votes

WINNER: Sadiq Khan, Labour Party

Bexley and Bromley

Femy Amin, Animal Welfare Party - People, Animals, Environment – 1,899 votes

Count Binface – 1,827 votes

Rob Blackie, Liberal Democrat – 10,111 votes

Natalie Campbell – 2,727 votes

Howard Cox, Reform UK – 9,243 votes

Amy Gallagher, Social Democratic Party – 3,710 votes

Zoe Garbett, The Green Party – 8,600 votes

Tarun Ghulati – 1,194 votes

Susan Hall, Conservative Party – 111,216 votes

Sadiq Khan, Labour Party – 48,952 votes

Andreas Michli – 1,513 votes

Brian Rose, London Real Party – 342 votes

Nick Scanlon, Britain First – 2,174 votes

WINNER: Susan Hall, Conservative Party

Brent and Harrow

Femy Amin, Animal Welfare Party - People, Animals, Environment – 2,158 votes

Count Binface – 1,265 votes

Rob Blackie, Liberal Democrat – 7,184 votes

Natalie Campbell – 4,512 votes

Howard Cox, Reform UK – 3,636 votes

Amy Gallagher, Social Democratic Party – 1,702 votes

Zoe Garbett, The Green Party – 6,984 votes

Tarun Ghulati – 2,933 votes

Susan Hall, Conservative Party – 66,151 votes

Sadiq Khan, Labour Party – 58,743 votes

Andreas Michli – 1,349 votes

Brian Rose, London Real Party – 486 votes

Nick Scanlon, Britain First – 982 votes

WINNER: Susan Hall, Conservative Party

Ealing and Hillingdon

Femy Amin, Animal Welfare Party - People, Animals, Environment – 2,809 votes

Count Binface – 1,997 votes

Rob Blackie, Liberal Democrat – 10,124 votes

Natalie Campbell – 3,587 votes

Howard Cox, Reform UK – 6,983 votes

Amy Gallagher, Social Democratic Party – 2,643 votes

Zoe Garbett, The Green Party – 10,508 votes

Tarun Ghulati – 2,659 votes

Susan Hall, Conservative Party – 75,396 votes

Sadiq Khan, Labour Party – 73,257 votes

Andreas Michli – 1,919 votes

Brian Rose, London Real Party – 542 votes

Nick Scanlon, Britain First – 1,761 votes

WINNER: Susan Hall, Conservative Party

City and East (Barking and Dagenham, City of London, Newham, Tower Hamlets)

Femy Amin, Animal Welfare Party - People, Animals, Environment – 2,671 votes

Count Binface – 1,918 votes

Rob Blackie, Liberal Democrat – 7,551 votes

Natalie Campbell – 4,149 votes

Howard Cox, Reform UK – 6,898 votes

Amy Gallagher, Social Democratic Party – 2,686 votes

Zoe Garbett, The Green Party – 13,256 votes

Tarun Ghulati – 2,692 votes

Susan Hall, Conservative Party – 38,626 votes

Sadiq Khan, Labour Party – 108,977 votes

Andreas Michli – 2,473 votes

Brian Rose, London Real Party – 924 votes

Nick Scanlon, Britain First – 2,019 votes

WINNER: Sadiq Khan, Labour Party

Barnet and Camden

Femy Amin, Animal Welfare Party - People, Animals, Environment – 1,833 votes

Count Binface – 1,701 votes

Rob Blackie, Liberal Democrat – 8,480 votes

Natalie Campbell – 2,810 votes

Howard Cox, Reform UK – 4,266 votes

Amy Gallagher, Social Democratic Party – 1,987 votes

Zoe Garbett, The Green Party – 9,044 votes

Tarun Ghulati – 1,251 votes

Susan Hall, Conservative Party – 57,465 votes

Sadiq Khan, Labour Party – 70,984 votes

Andreas Michli – 1,669 votes

Brian Rose, London Real Party – 479 votes

Nick Scanlon, Britain First – 1,086 votes

WINNER: Sadiq Khan, Labour Party

Croydon and Sutton

Femy Amin, Animal Welfare Party - People, Animals, Environment – 2,074 votes

Count Binface – 1,689 votes

Rob Blackie, Liberal Democrat – 14,400 votes

Natalie Campbell – 3,695 votes

Howard Cox, Reform UK – 6,518 votes

Amy Gallagher, Social Democratic Party – 3,166 votes

Zoe Garbett, The Green Party – 9,740 votes

Tarun Ghulati – 1,774 votes

Susan Hall, Conservative Party – 78,790 votes

Sadiq Khan, Labour Party – 59,482 votes

Andreas Michli – 2,081 votes

Brian Rose, London Real Party – 414 votes

Nick Scanlon, Britain First – 1,700 votes

WINNER: Susan Hall, Conservative Party

Havering and Redbridge

Femy Amin, Animal Welfare Party - People, Animals, Environment – 1,986 votes

Count Binface – 1,466 votes

Rob Blackie, Liberal Democrat – 6,417 votes

Natalie Campbell – 2,775 votes

Howard Cox, Reform UK – 7,554 votes

Amy Gallagher, Social Democratic Party – 2,252 votes

Zoe Garbett, The Green Party – 7,859 votes

Tarun Ghulati – 3,692 votes

Susan Hall, Conservative Party – 82,859 votes

Sadiq Khan, Labour Party – 50,780 votes

Andreas Michli – 2,000 votes

Brian Rose, London Real Party – 592 votes

Nick Scanlon, Britain First – 2,023 votes

Winner: Susan Hall, Conservative Party

Lambeth and Southwark

Femy Amin, Animal Welfare Party - People, Animals, Environment – 1,675 votes

Count Binface – 1,838 votes

Rob Blackie, Liberal Democrat – 11,463 votes

Natalie Campbell – 4,005 votes

Howard Cox, Reform UK – 3,990 votes

Amy Gallagher, Social Democratic Party – 2,167 votes

Zoe Garbett, The Green Party – 12,446 votes

Tarun Ghulati – 954 votes

Susan Hall, Conservative Party – 26,347 votes

Sadiq Khan, Labour Party – 106,861 votes

Andreas Michli – 1,528 votes

Brian Rose, London Real Party – 427 votes

Nick Scanlon, Britain First – 1,043 votes

WINNER: Sadiq Khan, Labour Party

Total

Femy Amin, Animal Welfare Party - People, Animals, Environment – 29,280 (1.18%)

Count Binface – 24,260 (0.98%)

Rob Blackie, Liberal Democrat – 145,184 (5.84%)

Natalie Campbell – 47,815 (1.92%)

Howard Cox, Reform UK – 78,865 votes (3.17%)

Amy Gallagher, Social Democratic Party – 34,449 (1.39%)

Zoe Garbett, The Green Party – 145,114 (5.84%)

Tarun Ghulati – 24,702 (0.99%)

Susan Hall, Conservative Party – 812,397 votes (32.7%)

Sadiq Khan, Labour Party – 1,088,225 (43.8%)

Andreas Michli – 26,121 (1.05%)

Brian Rose, London Real Party – 7,501 (0.3%)

Nick Scanlon, Britain First – 20,519 (0.83%)