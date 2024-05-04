London Mayoral Election 2024: Results in full
Sadiq Khan secured just over 1,088,000 votes to be re-elected London Mayor, a majority of some 275,000 over Conservative rival Susan Hall
Labour’s Sadiq Khan has been re-elected for a historic third term as Mayor of London.
The result follows what has been a long and fractious campaign filled with blunders and accusations of islamophobia and racism.
Labour’s Sadiq Khan secured just over 1,088,000 (43.8%) votes to be re-elected London Mayor, a majority of some 275,000 over Conservative rival Susan Hall, who secured just under 813,000 (32.7%) votes.
Here are the results for each constituency in full:
Merton and Wandsworth
Femy Amin, Animal Welfare Party - People, Animals, Environment – 2,018 votes
Count Binface – 1,889 votes
Rob Blackie, Liberal Democrat – 13,153 votes
Natalie Campbell – 3,439 votes
Howard Cox, Reform UK – 4,495 votes
Amy Gallagher, Social Democratic Party – 2,192 votes
Zoe Garbett, The Green Party – 9,646 votes
Tarun Ghulati – 1,030 votes
Susan Hall, Conservative Party – 50,976 votes
Sadiq Khan, Labour Party – 84,725 votes
Andreas Michli – 1,359 votes
Brian Rose, London Real Party – 376 votes
Nick Scanlon, Britain First – 961 votes
WINNER: Sadiq Khan, Labour Party
Greenwich And Lewisham
Femy Amin, Animal Welfare Party - People, Animals, Environment – 1,915 votes
Count Binface – 1,706 votes
Rob Blackie, Liberal Democrat – 7,713 votes
Natalie Campbell – 3,502 votes
Howard Cox, Reform UK – 5,716 votes
Amy Gallagher, Social Democratic Party – 2,813 votes
Zoe Garbett, The Green Party – 11,209 votes
Tarun Ghulati – 1,033 votes
Susan Hall, Conservative Party – 36,822 votes
Sadiq Khan, Labour Party – 83,792 votes
Andreas Michli – 1,610 votes
Brian Rose, London Real Party – 507 votes
Nick Scanlon, Britain First – 2,092 votes
WINNER: Sadiq Khan, Labour Party
North East (Hackney, Islington, Waltham Forest)
Femy Amin, Animal Welfare Party - People, Animals, Environment – 2,134 votes
Count Binface – 1,929 votes
Rob Blackie, Liberal Democrat – 7,399 votes
Natalie Campbell – 3,804 votes
Howard Cox, Reform UK – 4,485 votes
Amy Gallagher, Social Democratic Party – 2,423 votes
Zoe Garbett, The Green Party – 17,907 votes
Tarun Ghulati – 922 votes
Susan Hall, Conservative Party – 34,099 votes
Sadiq Khan, Labour Party – 127,455 votes
Andreas Michli – 2,087 votes
Brian Rose, London Real Party – 955 votes
Nick Scanlon, Britain First – 1,095 votes
WINNER: Sadiq Khan, Labour Party
South West (Hounslow, Kingston Upon Thames, Richmond Upon Thames)
Femy Amin, Animal Welfare Party - People, Animals, Environment – 2,640 votes
Count Binface – 2,304 votes
Rob Blackie, Liberal Democrat – 25,579 votes
Natalie Campbell – 3,202 votes
Howard Cox, Reform UK – 6,634 votes
Amy Gallagher, Social Democratic Party – 2,771 votes
Zoe Garbett, The Green Party – 10,132 votes
Tarun Ghulati – 2,436 votes
Susan Hall, Conservative Party – 68,856 votes
Sadiq Khan, Labour Party – 77,011 votes
Andreas Michli – 1,669 votes
Brian Rose, London Real Party – 528 votes
Nick Scanlon, Britain First – 1,600 votes
WINNER: Sadiq Khan, Labour Party
West Central (Hammersmith and Fulham, Kensington and Chelsea, Westminster)
Femy Amin, Animal Welfare Party - People, Animals, Environment – 1,386 votes
Count Binface – 1,260 votes
Rob Blackie, Liberal Democrat – 7,663 votes
Natalie Campbell – 2,552 votes
Howard Cox, Reform UK – 3,478 votes
Amy Gallagher, Social Democratic Party – 1,442 votes
Zoe Garbett, The Green Party – 5,984 votes
Tarun Ghulati – 1,100 votes
Susan Hall, Conservative Party – 43,405 votes
Sadiq Khan, Labour Party – 54,481 votes
Andreas Michli – 901 votes
Brian Rose, London Real Party – 350 votes
Nick Scanlon, Britain First – 964 votes
WINNER: Sadiq Khan, Labour Party
Enfield and Haringey
Femy Amin, Animal Welfare Party - People, Animals, Environment – 2,082 votes
Count Binface – 1,471 votes
Rob Blackie, Liberal Democrat – 7,947 votes
Natalie Campbell – 3,056 votes
Howard Cox, Reform UK – 4,969 votes
Amy Gallagher, Social Democratic Party – 2,495 votes
Zoe Garbett, The Green Party – 11,799 votes
Tarun Ghulati – 1,032 votes
Susan Hall, Conservative Party – 41,389 votes
Sadiq Khan, Labour Party – 82,725 votes
Andreas Michli – 3,963 votes
Brian Rose, London Real Party – 579 votes
Nick Scanlon, Britain First – 1,019 votes
WINNER: Sadiq Khan, Labour Party
Bexley and Bromley
Femy Amin, Animal Welfare Party - People, Animals, Environment – 1,899 votes
Count Binface – 1,827 votes
Rob Blackie, Liberal Democrat – 10,111 votes
Natalie Campbell – 2,727 votes
Howard Cox, Reform UK – 9,243 votes
Amy Gallagher, Social Democratic Party – 3,710 votes
Zoe Garbett, The Green Party – 8,600 votes
Tarun Ghulati – 1,194 votes
Susan Hall, Conservative Party – 111,216 votes
Sadiq Khan, Labour Party – 48,952 votes
Andreas Michli – 1,513 votes
Brian Rose, London Real Party – 342 votes
Nick Scanlon, Britain First – 2,174 votes
WINNER: Susan Hall, Conservative Party
Brent and Harrow
Femy Amin, Animal Welfare Party - People, Animals, Environment – 2,158 votes
Count Binface – 1,265 votes
Rob Blackie, Liberal Democrat – 7,184 votes
Natalie Campbell – 4,512 votes
Howard Cox, Reform UK – 3,636 votes
Amy Gallagher, Social Democratic Party – 1,702 votes
Zoe Garbett, The Green Party – 6,984 votes
Tarun Ghulati – 2,933 votes
Susan Hall, Conservative Party – 66,151 votes
Sadiq Khan, Labour Party – 58,743 votes
Andreas Michli – 1,349 votes
Brian Rose, London Real Party – 486 votes
Nick Scanlon, Britain First – 982 votes
WINNER: Susan Hall, Conservative Party
Ealing and Hillingdon
Femy Amin, Animal Welfare Party - People, Animals, Environment – 2,809 votes
Count Binface – 1,997 votes
Rob Blackie, Liberal Democrat – 10,124 votes
Natalie Campbell – 3,587 votes
Howard Cox, Reform UK – 6,983 votes
Amy Gallagher, Social Democratic Party – 2,643 votes
Zoe Garbett, The Green Party – 10,508 votes
Tarun Ghulati – 2,659 votes
Susan Hall, Conservative Party – 75,396 votes
Sadiq Khan, Labour Party – 73,257 votes
Andreas Michli – 1,919 votes
Brian Rose, London Real Party – 542 votes
Nick Scanlon, Britain First – 1,761 votes
WINNER: Susan Hall, Conservative Party
City and East (Barking and Dagenham, City of London, Newham, Tower Hamlets)
Femy Amin, Animal Welfare Party - People, Animals, Environment – 2,671 votes
Count Binface – 1,918 votes
Rob Blackie, Liberal Democrat – 7,551 votes
Natalie Campbell – 4,149 votes
Howard Cox, Reform UK – 6,898 votes
Amy Gallagher, Social Democratic Party – 2,686 votes
Zoe Garbett, The Green Party – 13,256 votes
Tarun Ghulati – 2,692 votes
Susan Hall, Conservative Party – 38,626 votes
Sadiq Khan, Labour Party – 108,977 votes
Andreas Michli – 2,473 votes
Brian Rose, London Real Party – 924 votes
Nick Scanlon, Britain First – 2,019 votes
WINNER: Sadiq Khan, Labour Party
Barnet and Camden
Femy Amin, Animal Welfare Party - People, Animals, Environment – 1,833 votes
Count Binface – 1,701 votes
Rob Blackie, Liberal Democrat – 8,480 votes
Natalie Campbell – 2,810 votes
Howard Cox, Reform UK – 4,266 votes
Amy Gallagher, Social Democratic Party – 1,987 votes
Zoe Garbett, The Green Party – 9,044 votes
Tarun Ghulati – 1,251 votes
Susan Hall, Conservative Party – 57,465 votes
Sadiq Khan, Labour Party – 70,984 votes
Andreas Michli – 1,669 votes
Brian Rose, London Real Party – 479 votes
Nick Scanlon, Britain First – 1,086 votes
WINNER: Sadiq Khan, Labour Party
Croydon and Sutton
Femy Amin, Animal Welfare Party - People, Animals, Environment – 2,074 votes
Count Binface – 1,689 votes
Rob Blackie, Liberal Democrat – 14,400 votes
Natalie Campbell – 3,695 votes
Howard Cox, Reform UK – 6,518 votes
Amy Gallagher, Social Democratic Party – 3,166 votes
Zoe Garbett, The Green Party – 9,740 votes
Tarun Ghulati – 1,774 votes
Susan Hall, Conservative Party – 78,790 votes
Sadiq Khan, Labour Party – 59,482 votes
Andreas Michli – 2,081 votes
Brian Rose, London Real Party – 414 votes
Nick Scanlon, Britain First – 1,700 votes
WINNER: Susan Hall, Conservative Party
Havering and Redbridge
Femy Amin, Animal Welfare Party - People, Animals, Environment – 1,986 votes
Count Binface – 1,466 votes
Rob Blackie, Liberal Democrat – 6,417 votes
Natalie Campbell – 2,775 votes
Howard Cox, Reform UK – 7,554 votes
Amy Gallagher, Social Democratic Party – 2,252 votes
Zoe Garbett, The Green Party – 7,859 votes
Tarun Ghulati – 3,692 votes
Susan Hall, Conservative Party – 82,859 votes
Sadiq Khan, Labour Party – 50,780 votes
Andreas Michli – 2,000 votes
Brian Rose, London Real Party – 592 votes
Nick Scanlon, Britain First – 2,023 votes
Winner: Susan Hall, Conservative Party
Lambeth and Southwark
Femy Amin, Animal Welfare Party - People, Animals, Environment – 1,675 votes
Count Binface – 1,838 votes
Rob Blackie, Liberal Democrat – 11,463 votes
Natalie Campbell – 4,005 votes
Howard Cox, Reform UK – 3,990 votes
Amy Gallagher, Social Democratic Party – 2,167 votes
Zoe Garbett, The Green Party – 12,446 votes
Tarun Ghulati – 954 votes
Susan Hall, Conservative Party – 26,347 votes
Sadiq Khan, Labour Party – 106,861 votes
Andreas Michli – 1,528 votes
Brian Rose, London Real Party – 427 votes
Nick Scanlon, Britain First – 1,043 votes
WINNER: Sadiq Khan, Labour Party
Total
Femy Amin, Animal Welfare Party - People, Animals, Environment – 29,280 (1.18%)
Count Binface – 24,260 (0.98%)
Rob Blackie, Liberal Democrat – 145,184 (5.84%)
Natalie Campbell – 47,815 (1.92%)
Howard Cox, Reform UK – 78,865 votes (3.17%)
Amy Gallagher, Social Democratic Party – 34,449 (1.39%)
Zoe Garbett, The Green Party – 145,114 (5.84%)
Tarun Ghulati – 24,702 (0.99%)
Susan Hall, Conservative Party – 812,397 votes (32.7%)
Sadiq Khan, Labour Party – 1,088,225 (43.8%)
Andreas Michli – 26,121 (1.05%)
Brian Rose, London Real Party – 7,501 (0.3%)
Nick Scanlon, Britain First – 20,519 (0.83%)
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies