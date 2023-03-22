Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Baroness Louise Casey speaks to the home affairs select committee following her report on London’s Metropolitan Police, which found the force to be “institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic” and unable to police itself.

The Met appointed Baroness Casey to lead an independent review of its culture and standards of behaviour in the wake of a series of shocking incidents.

It was commissioned in February 2021, in the wake of the murder of Sarah Everard by serving officer Wayne Couzens.

Published on Tuesday (21 March), the striking report also warned there may be more officers like Couzens - and serial rapist David Carrick - still in the ranks of the Met police.

“There is, without doubt, a discriminatory culture right across the Metropolitan Police,” Baroness Casey said on yesterday.

“I think institutional racism, institutional sexism, institutional misogyny and homophobia are definitely present across the organisation, so it needs to clean itself up.”

