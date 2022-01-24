The Conservative minister in charge of Whitehall efficiency has resigned over the government’s “lamentable track record” in tackling fraud in Covid loan scheme.

Senior Tory peer Lord Agnew – the minister for efficiency and transformation at the Treasury and Cabinet Office – quit with a shock announcement in the Lords on Monday.

The minister told the chamber he could no longer to defend the record of Boris Johnson’s government over the £47bn given out to small businesses under the bounce back loan scheme (BBLS).

Lord Agnew condemned the “desperately inadequate” efforts to claw back some of the huge sums lost to fraud in his resignation letter to the prime minister.

But the departing minister said his resignation was in “no way” linked to the partygate scandal or other issues engulfing No 10 – blaming Whitehall departments for the failures of the Covid scheme.

“Any prime minister of this country should be able to reasonably expect, when taking on the mantle of power, that the levers of government were actually connected to delivering services for our citizens,” said the Tory peer.

The department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has estimated the losses due to both fraud and the inability to back loans from Covid schemes were likely to be almost £20bn.

In his scathing statement, Lord Agnew attacked BEIS, the Treasury and the British Business Bank. “The oversight by both BEIS and the British Business Bank of the panel lenders of BBLS has been nothing less than woeful,” he said.

“They have been ably assisted by the Treasury who appear to have no knowledge or interest in the consequences of fraud to our economy or society.”

The peer also said several “schoolboy errors” had been made – including the approval of more than 1,000 loans to companies “that were not even trading when Covid struck”.

Lord Agnew said he had been arguing with Treasury and BEIS officials with two years to raise their game – claiming a mixture of “arrogance, indolence and ignorance freezes the government machine”.

The Tory peer was given a round of applause in the Lords as he walked out of the chamber upon announcing his resignation at the dispatch box.