Government misrepresented my report to make assault on judicial review, says former Tory minister

A former Tory minister whose report has triggered plans to curb the power of people to mount legal challenges has accused ministers of misrepresenting his findings.

The Ministry of Justice intends to restrict judicial review on the grounds that Lord Faulks found judges are increasingly deciding the merits of laws – which should be the role of Parliament.

But Lord Faulks told an inquiry by MPs: “That wasn’t the language that we used in our conclusions.”

The review – set up after the 2019 Conservative manifesto claimed judicial review was being “abused to conduct politics by another means” – had in fact found its use to be “satisfactory”, the peer said.

No 10 protested that legal challenges are being mounted by people not directly affected by decisions purely “with the aim of frustrating” the government.

The curbs are widely seen as retribution for Supreme Court defeats, on Theresa May for starting Brexit without MPs’ approval and on Boris Johnson when his shutdown of parliament was ruled unlawful.

But Lord Faulks, a justice minister under David Cameron, described Mr Johnson’s humiliation as a “clear indication of the constitution working”.