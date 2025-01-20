Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump is still threatening to reject Lord Mandelson’s appointment as the UK’s ambassador to the US unless the British government accept serious restrictions on his activities.

Sir Keir Starmer is being placed under increasing pressure by the incoming Trump administration to bow to the undiplomatic demands or face a humiliating and unprecedented veto on his pick for envoy to Washington.

A source in the Trump team has told The Independent the incoming president is still minded to reject the credentials of Mandelson when they are presented.

But they added: “There’s also a possibility that they approve it conditionally. There would be a very short leash.”

The Independent revealed over the weekend that Trump was considering the highly unusual move of rejecting Lord Mandelson’s credentials. No British ambassador in Washington or US ambassador in London has ever been refused in such a manner.

open image in gallery Lord Mandelson’s appointment as ambassador could be blocked by the incoming administration (PA) ( PA Archive )

The biggest concern remains over Lord Mandelson’s support for close ties with China, fuelled by the UK Labour government being perceived as wooing Beijing following chancellor Rachel Reeves’ recent trip.

One Mar-a-Lago source told The Independent: “It seems that the Starmer government is trying to play a game where it sets China up as a fall back for a relationship with the US. Nobody is buying that here. It’s completely ridiculous but compromises the British government.”

Meanwhile, Downing Street has denied claims that there are splits among senior advisers in regards to Mandelson’s appointment among Sir Keir’s senior advisers.

It had been suggestd that chief of staff Morgan McSweeney had pushed the appointment and national security adviser Jonathan Powell had questioned it. But a senior Downing Street source this was “absolutely not” true.

Nevertheless, the UK embassy in Washington appear to be aware of the concerns regarding the Labour former European commissioner and cabinet minister.

Current UK ambassador Dame Karen Pierce surprised many by attending an inauguration party held by UK and US rightwing politicians on Friday evening. The Independent was told she was a late addition at her request and she was heard asking a number of guests what they thought of the appointment of Mandelson to replace her.

open image in gallery Trump may set conditions on Mandelson ( Getty Images )

Her appearance also gave rise to speculation that she had attended to prevent Mandelson from going, because current and future ambassadors cannot attend the same event under protocol rules.

Lord Mandelson had been invited in an effort to allow him to meet some of Trump’s trusted inner circle and help build relations.

Trump’s inner circle have acknowledged that a rejection of Mandelson’s credentials would be “a humiliation” for the UK prime minister, who was not invited to the inauguration even though Trump has broken tradition by inviting several other foreign heads of government.

The row is linked to a wider context of strained relations between Sir Keir’s government and the incoming Trump administration, dating back to Labour sending 100 activists to help his Democratic rival Kamala Harris campaign during the presidential election.

Trump’s ally, tech billionaire Elon Musk, has also stoked a barage of social media criticism against Sir Keir and his government over the far-right riots in the UK last summer and jailed activist Tommy Robinson. There are claims in the US that Sir Keir and his government are “anti free speech”.

Meanwhile, a number of senior Republicans are pushing for Trump to actively help Nigel Farage and Reform UK fight the next election in the UK.

The UK government has dismissed the questions over Mandelson’s status as “speculation.”