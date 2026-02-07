Lib Dem peer suspended amid fresh sexual harassment allegations probe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Veteran peer Lord Rennard has been suspended from the Liberal Democrats after the party launched a fresh investigation into sexual harassment allegations.

The party said it had received advice that a 2013 investigation into the allegations made by four women was “flawed in several respects”.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey believes Lord Rennard should not be a member of the House of Lords, the party added.

Lord Rennard, a former Lib Dem chief executive, pointed to a series of investigations by police and lawyers which had not resulted in any finding of wrongdoing.

Three of the women involved in the original claim said the move by Sir Ed’s party was “the first signs of change”.

open image in gallery Ed Davey believes Rennard should not be a member of the House of Lords ( PA )

A Liberal Democrat spokeswoman said: “Rennard has had the Liberal Democrat whip in the House of Lords and his party membership suspended, and the party is conducting a new investigation into these allegations.

“The party has now received legal advice that the 2013 investigation into allegations against Rennard was flawed in several respects.

“Ed Davey has made clear he believes Rennard should not be a member of the House of Lords and that it should be made easier for peers to be expelled from the Lords for serious misconduct.”

The joint statement by Alison Smith, Bridget Harris and Alison Goldsworthy said: “We decided to speak out in 2013 so that future generations of women could participate in politics safely.

“We did not expect a fair investigation to take so long and hope that the next steps will finally put the matter to rest.”

A review carried out by senior lawyer Alistair Webster in 2013 concluded that there was a less than 50% chance of the case against Lord Rennard being proved beyond a reasonable doubt.

But in a statement summarising his findings he said there was “broadly credible” evidence of “behaviour which violated the personal space and autonomy of the complainants”.

Responding to the latest suspension, Lord Rennard said: “All allegations made against me were investigated by the Metropolitan Police Service in 2013 in what was acknowledged by one of the complainants to be a ‘thorough and professional investigation’.

“After interviewing all concerned and considering any evidence they decided not to send a file to the Crown Prosecution Service and took no further action.

open image in gallery Lord Rennard, who has been suspended from the Liberal Democrats (Louisa Collins-Marsh/PA) ( PA Archive )

“A thorough investigation of all allegations was then undertaken by an independent lawyer, Alistair Webster KC, following very extensive appeals for any complaints concerning me and any evidence.

“His report submitted to the party in December 2013 concluded that there was insufficient evidence to hold a disciplinary hearing.

“The report he submitted did not include the word ‘credible’. His report was accepted by the relevant party body in January 2014.

“A further investigation was conducted by another independent lawyer as to whether there were any grounds at all for any form of disciplinary action against me and it concluded that there were not.

“This conclusion was accepted by the party in August 2014 when all disciplinary action against me ended.”