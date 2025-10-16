Lord Speaker to step down early from role to care for wife

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Lord Speaker, Lord McFall of Alcluith, has announced his early departure from his role in the upper chamber to care for his wife, who is living with Parkinson’s.

Taking up the prestigious post in 2021, Lord McFall described his service to the House of Lords as "the honour and privilege" of his life.

While his successor was originally slated for election next July, the peer confirmed his final day will be February 1, with arrangements underway for an "orderly handover" of duties.

The former Labour minister served as an MP for more than 20 years in the Commons where he chaired the Treasury Select Committee from 2001 and 2010.

Lord McFall told peers at the start of Thursday’s proceedings: “As you may be aware, the election for my successor in the post is due to take place in July next year.

open image in gallery Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle (right) and Speaker of the House of Lords, Lord McFall (back) (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Archive )

“However, for reasons I will explain, I wish to announce to you today that I will step down from my post a few months earlier than that.

“Some years ago, my wife Joan was diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

“Since that time, I have combined my parliamentary work with my responsibilities at home.

“During this period, and indeed throughout my career, the support of my wife has been essential to my service in Parliament.

“It was Joan who encouraged me to return to education and to become a teacher after I left school with no formal qualifications.

“She selflessly supported me in my work as MP for our hometown of Dumbarton as well as in this House.

“I have now taken the decision that I must in future spend the majority of my time at home supporting my wife.

“I have informed the Leader of the House that my final day in this post will be February 1 2026.

“House officials will make the necessary preparations for an election to select my successor in time for an orderly handover.”

He added: “It has been the honour and privilege of my life to serve this House as its fourth Lord Speaker.

“In the remaining months of my tenure I will continue to do my utmost to fulfil my duties diligently.

“My work has been made easier and more satisfying by the friendship and support I have enjoyed from so many of you across the whole House.

“I have been ably supported by the excellent and dedicated team of deputy speakers.

“I have benefited each and every day from the superb work of the staff of the House, in particular the exceptional team in my own office.

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all members and to the staff of the House for the unstinting support I have received.”

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said: “I was sad to hear the news that the Lord Speaker, Lord John McFall of Alcluith, is retiring.

“John has been a friend since I was elected as an MP in 1997 and I have enjoyed working with him during our time as speakers, which has seen some historic national and global events in Parliament.

“John is a family man, so I can absolutely understand why he would want to retire to spend more time with Joan, and I wish them both all the best.”

The Lord Speaker oversees proceedings in the chamber, plays a key role in the running of the House and acts as an ambassador for the Lords at home and abroad.