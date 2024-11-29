Louise Haigh resigns as transport secretary after admitting to offence over phone claim
Transport secretary admits to making false report after her work mobile was stolen 10 years ago
Louise Haigh has written to Sir Keir Starmer tendering her resignation as transport secretary after admitting she pleaded guilty to an offence over a mobile phone claim 10 years ago.
In her letter to the prime minister, Ms Haigh said she was “totally committed to our political project” but she would be better able to serve from outside the government.
“I am sorry to leave under these circumstances, but I take pride in what we have done,” she wrote. “I will continue to fight every day for the people of Sheffield Heeley who I was first and foremost elected to represent and to ensure that the rest of our programme is delivered in full,” it added.
Sir Keir Starmer responded by thanking Ms Haigh for her work to deliver the government’s transport agenda.
