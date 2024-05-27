Jump to content

Tory MP Lucy Allan suspended for backing Reform UK candidate

Ms Allan is standing down in Telford and endorsed Reform’s Alan Adams rather than Conservative Party’s Hannah Campbell

Tara Cobham
Monday 27 May 2024 17:58
Tory MP Lucy Allan has been suspended from the Conservative Party after endorsing the Reform UK candidate standing in the Shropshire seat she will vacate at the upcoming general election.

Ms Allan is standing down in her Telford constituency and publicly gave her support to Reform’s Alan Adams rather than her own party’s candidate Hannah Campbell.

The outgoing MP was subsequently suspended by the Conservative Party with immediate effect on Monday.

Lucy Allan, who has endorsed Reform UK in Telford
Lucy Allan, who has endorsed Reform UK in Telford (PA Media)

A Conservative Party spokesman said: “Lucy Allan has been suspended from the party with immediate effect.

“The people of Telford now have the chance to vote for a dedicated and hardworking new candidate who will put Telford first. A vote for Reform is a vote for Keir Starmer.”

Announcing her astonishing endorsement of Mr Adams earlier on Monday, Ms Allan wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “I am supporting Alan Adams to be Telford’s next MP. If you want to help Alan or donate to his campaign, sign up on his website.”

More follows on this breaking news story...

