A member of Keir Starmer’s shadow cabinet has refused to endorse a controversial Labour attack ad on Rishi Sunak which claimed the prime minister does not think child sex abusers should go to prison.

Shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell declined to say she stood by the social media post, which triggered condemnation from politicians across the political spectrum.

Pitching itself as "the party of law and order", the advert shows a photo of Mr Sunak alongside the words: "Do you think adults convicted of sexually assaulting children should go to prison? Rishi Sunak doesn't."

Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell urged his party to remove the post saying: "This is not the sort of politics a Labour Party, confident of its own values and preparing to govern, should be engaged in.

"I say to the people who have taken the decision to publish this ad, please withdraw it. We, the Labour Party, are better than this."

Labour was also accused of a "vile and desperate" campaign strategy by Tory deputy chairman Lee Anderson. Conservative MP Robert Largan said: “I’m not going to quote tweet it. But that Labour Party post about the Prime Minister is in the gutter. Really shameful stuff.” Mr Anderson shared a tweet describing the message as “gutter politics,” adding: “This is vile and desperate.”

SNP MP John Nicolson said the ad and “cheapened and debased” politics.

Ms Powell declined to say she stood by the tweet in an appearance on BBC Breakfast.

"What I stand by is what that graphic is trying to show, which is that the Prime Minister of our country is responsible for the criminal justice system of our country and currently that criminal justice system is not working," she said.

Asked again whether she stood by the message, she said: "I stand by what this tweet and this campaign is trying to highlight."

She added: "The graphic itself, obviously, is a skit based on (Mr Sunak’s) own graphics that he extensively uses."

In response to Mr McDonnell's criticism, she added: "I can see that it's not to everybody's taste, absolutely, and that some people won't like it.

"Clearly, John McDonnell is one of those.

"But that is the cut and thrust nature of politics.

"I didn't design the graphic, it's not my graphic."

The Twitter post, which highlights Labour analysis of Ministry of Justice data, said: "Under the Tories, 4,500 adults convicted of sexually assaulting children under-16 served no prison time. Labour will lock up dangerous child abusers."

Ms Powell told Sky News: "We do have serious criminals now in this country almost routinely getting more lenient custodial sentences than they would otherwise do because the system is creaking at the knees."

She said it was not down to sentencing guidelines but was due to "capacity in the system to actually implement those guidelines" with a "huge backlog" in court cases and pressure on prison places.She later said she did not think the advert should be withdrawn. “I don’t think it should be deleted...this graphic that came online last night is, as I say, it’s a skit, it’s a take on other graphics that the prime minister himself has produced in the past,” she told Times Radio. “And at the end of the day, he is the prime minister of this Conservative government, he is responsible for the criminal justice system of this country, and the fact that at the moment, it is on its knees and unable to process and deal with the serious criminal offences. And he should be, along with his ministers, accountable for that. And we think they should be made accountable for that.”

A Tory source pointed to Sir Keir’s time as director of public prosecutions, saying: "Labour HQ have highlighted Sir Keir's appalling record at keeping children safe.”