Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron have agreed a “groundbreaking” one in, one out migration deal - just hours after hundreds made the perilous journey across the English Channel to the UK.

At the end of a historic three-day state visit by the French president, he and the prime minister announced a pilot scheme which could see around 50 illegal migrants arriving in small boats returned to France each week in exchange for asylum seekers being held there.

But just hours earlier, around 220 people, including 70 in one boat, were brought to shore in Dover by Border Force officials.

The deal is a personal victory for Sir Keir, who has vowed to “smash the gangs” that bring migrants to the UK, and said the agreement would "finally turn the tables" on the crisis.

open image in gallery Sir Keir and President Macron said the first-of-its-kind agreement would bring an end to the small boats crisis ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

But critics, including Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, who was on a boat in the Channel filming illegal migrants on Thursday, warned that the deal would not go far enough when around 800 people week on average arrive in the UK via small boats.

Meanwhile, migrant charities warned it would be Labour’s version of the disastrous Rwanda scheme to deport asylum seekers to the African country, which sank the Tories.

However, President Macron warned that the entire crisis was a result of Brexit, whose supporters, he noted, had promised would end the problem of migration.

He said: “The British people were sold a lie that the problem was Europe. For the first time in nine years, Britain is being pragmatic.”

He noted that taking the UK out of the EU had closed legal routes in and out of Britain for asylum seekers when one-third of illegal migrants in the EU’s Schengen area “want to come to the UK”.

Macron blames Brexit for migration crisis as new deal announced with Starmer

Both the PM and President Macron hailed the deal as the first of its kind, which would help break the deadlock which has seen at least 20,000 illegal migrants cross the Channel this year alone.

Sir Keir said: "There is no silver bullet here, but with a united effort, new tactics and a new level of intent, we can finally turn the tables.

"So I am pleased to announce our agreement today on a groundbreaking returns pilot. For the very first time, migrants arriving via small boat will be detained and returned to France in short order."

The prime minister told a joint press conference: "In exchange for every return, a different individual will be allowed to come here via a safe route, controlled and legal, subject to strict security checks and only open to those who have not tried to enter the UK illegally.

"This will show others trying to make the same journey that it will be in vain, and the jobs they have been promised in the UK will no longer exist because of the nationwide crackdown we're delivering on illegal working, which is on a completely unprecedented scale.

"The president and I have agreed that this pilot will be implemented in the coming weeks."

Explaining why the UK would accept migrants from the EU in exchange for sending some back, Sir Keir said: “I know some people will still ask, why should we take anyone in? So let me address that directly.

open image in gallery More than 200 migrants were seen crossing the English Channel from France on Thursday ( Getty )

"We accept genuine asylum seekers because it is right that we offer a haven to those in most dire need.

"But there is also something else, something more practical which is that we simply cannot solve a challenge like stopping the boats by acting alone and telling our allies that we won't play ball.

"That is why today's agreement is so important, because we will solve this, like so many of our problems, by working together."

Taking aim at Mr Farage, he noted that “easy answers do not solve the problems” and pointed out that while he and Macron were trying to find a solution “others were taking pictures of the migrants”.

The Reform leader led the attacks on the deal, posting on X, formerly Twitter, after the announcement: “This agreement is a humiliation for Brexit Britain. We have acted today as an EU member and bowed down to an arrogant French President.”

But there were also concerns from campaigners.

Steve Smith, chief executive of the charity Care4Calais, said: “This has the potential to be the Labour government’s Rwanda. A grubby deal between two governments that trades human lives. A deal that will likely be expensive, will make life harder for people who seek safety in the UK, but ultimately will do nothing to tackle the root cause of Channel crossings - a lack of safe routes.

“In opposition, Keir Starmer railed against Tory gimmicks. Now he’s creating his own. The ‘new enforcement tactics’ he lauds will only risk more lives as French Police hostility, such as intercepting boats in the water, forces people to take ever dangerous measures in order to seek sanctuary in the UK.”

open image in gallery Nigel Farage’s party has seen a string of ex-MPs defect from the Conservatives since the general election (Ben Whitley/PA) ( PA Wire )

Both Macron and Starmer also announced major deals on the economy and defence, including an agreement to link the two countries’ nuclear deterrents together for the first time. The two also signed off plans to set up a coalition of the willing headquarters in Paris to provide troops for a post-ceasefire force in Ukraine.

Earlier this week, President Macron had called on France and the UK to shoulder the defence of Europe together.

Sir Keir said: “I know the focus is on the deal on irregular migrants but don’t under-estimate the importance of this deal [on nuclear deterrents].”