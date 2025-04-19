Macron ‘to beat Trump in state visit to UK’ with Starmer looking to forge closer ties with EU
The French president is said to have received an invitation from the King to travel to the UK at the end of May
Emmanuel Macron is set to be granted a state visit before Donald Trump’s expected trip in September, as Britain seeks closer ties with Europe under the Labour government.
The French president has reportedly received an invitation from the King to travel to the UK at the end of May, eight years after taking office. Few government and royal officials know the details of the engagement, which would be Mr Macron’s first state visit to Britain, according to the Sunday Times.
It comes after the US leader suggested Buckingham Palace was “setting a date for September” for him to meet Charles when asked about reports that he was expecting to fly to the UK at the end of summer.
Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has repeatedly insisted he does not need to choose between pursuing a closer relationship with Europe and strengthening US-UK trade.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves will travel to Washington next week for meetings of the International Monetary Fund and is expected to speak with counterparts about the prospect of a wider economic agreement to mitigate the impact of Mr Trump’s sweeping 10 per cent tariffs on all goods entering America.
However, ministers have also said Britain must look at co-ordinating better across Europe to protect its economy.
Meanwhile, Sir Keir and Mr Macron have been cooperating closely on defence, with plans for an Anglo-French-led “coalition of the willing” to defend any potential peace deal in Ukraine.
Back in February, Sir Keir handed Mr Trump what he described at the time as a “truly historic” personal invitation from the King for a second state visit when he visited the White House.
Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office last week, Mr Trump said: “They’re going to do a second, as you know, a second fest … that’s what it is: a fest, and it’s beautiful, and it’s the first time it’s ever happened to one person.
“And the reason is we have two separate terms, and it’s an honour … I’m a friend of Charles, I have great respect for King Charles and the family, William, we have really just a great respect for the family.”
Downing Street declined to comment.