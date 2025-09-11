Peter Mandelson asked Jeffrey Epstein for help vetting an Israeli adviser

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lord Mandelson asked Jeffrey Epstein for help vetting an Israeli adviser, despite having claimed he never had a “professional” relationship with the paedophile, it has emerged.

Britain’s ambassador to the US messaged the notorious sex offender to ask about a consultant in September 2013, according to reports, five years after he pleaded guilty in Florida to the solicitation of a minor.

Leaked emails reveal Epstein forwarded the message to former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak.

open image in gallery There have been calls for Lord Mandelson to be sacked (PA) ( PA Wire )

“Can you ask Ehud whether he knows/thinks of this Israeli guy living in London,” Mandelson wrote, asking about an Israeli political consultant called Asaf Eisin. The email, seen by The Times, added: “He says he worked on political campaigns for Ehud. Thanks. Peter.”

The email was signed off in his role as chairman of Global Counsel, the lobbying firm he co-founded, and he did not hold a formal role in British politics at the time.

It comes after it emerged he gave Epstein advice, including to push for early release, as he faced child sex offences.

The prime minister is facing increasing demands to sack his controversial pick to lead the UK’s diplomatic efforts in the US, after fresh details emerged of the now Lord Mandelson’s previous close friendship with the disgraced former banker.

In fresh revelations on Wednesday evening, leaked emails seen by The Sun saw the Labour grandee write to Epstein in June 2008: “Your friends stay with you and love you.”

And before the disgraced businessman was sentenced to 18 months in prison, Lord Mandelson urged: “Fight for early release.”

In one message, the Labour grandee wrote: “I think the world of you and I feel hopeless and furious about what has happened.

"I can still barely understand it. It just could not happen in Britain. You have to be incredibly resilient, fight for early release and be philosophical about it as much as you can."

It continued: “Everything can be turned into an opportunity and that you will come through it and be stronger for it.

open image in gallery Peter Mandelson (left) speaks with Jeffrey Epstein. Mandelson appears to have called Epstein as his 'best pal' in a birthday note ( House Oversight Committee )

"The whole thing has been years of torture and now you have to show the world how big a person you are, and how strong.”

A separate email showed the now UK ambassador to the US offering strategic advice, quoting ancient Chinese general Sun Tzu.

He said: "Reminder. You are fighting back so you need strategy, strategy, strategy. Remember the Art of War."

When The Sun approached Lord Mandelson for comment, the paper reported that he did not deny the messages were sent but instead reiterated his apology over his links with the convicted paedophile. And he told the BBC he “relied on assurances of [Epstein’s] innocence that turned out later to be horrendously false”.

On Wednesday morning, Britain’s ambassador to Washington said he was “very embarrassed” to read a birthday message he wrote to Epstein in which he described him as his “best pal”.

The messages, part of a 50th birthday book compiled for Epstein by convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, also saw Lord Mandelson express “love” for the financier and joke about entertaining his “interesting” friends.

While Lord Mandelson has insisted he regrets ever meeting Epstein, an investigation by The Daily Telegraph has detailed a two-decade friendship between the pair, which lasted even after Epstein was jailed for a child sex offence in 2008.

open image in gallery Keir Starmer has backed Mandelson ( PA )

The newspaper reported that Epstein advised Mr Mandelson and senior JPMorgan executive Jes Staley on the bank’s purchase of Sempra Commodities, a joint venture between the publicly owned Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) and Sempra Energy, only months after Epstein was released from prison.

Speaking to The Sun’s Harry Cole on his YouTube channel after the controversial birthday message to the convicted paedophile was revealed, Lord Mandelson said: “I find them very embarrassing to see and to read… but, as you say, they were written before he was indicted.

“I just feel two things now. One, I feel a tremendous sense, a profound sense of sympathy for those people, those women, who suffered as a result of his behaviour and his illegal criminal activities.

“And secondly, I regret very, very deeply indeed, carrying on that association with him for far longer than I should have done.

“It was a matter of years after I initially met him, and I regret very much that I fell for his lies.”

Lord Mandelson went on to say that “perhaps because I am a gay man”, he may have been blinded to Epstein’s criminal behaviour.

But, asked whether there were more revelations to come about the relationship, Lord Mandelson said: “I have no doubt at all that there’s a lot of traffic, correspondence, exchanges between us – absolutely. And we know those are going to surface.

“We know they’re going to come out. We know they’re going to be very embarrassing, and they know that I’m going to profoundly regret ever having met him and been introduced to him in the first place.”

Despite the revelations, Sir Keir Starmer given Lord Mandelson his full backing, insisting: “I have confidence in him – he is doing an important job.”

But there are now growing calls for the prime minister to sack him, with angry Labour MPs today joining calls for him to go.

Breaking ranks, Labour deputy leadership hopeful Bell Ribeiro-Addy called for an investigation by Sir Keir’s ethics adviser Sir Laurie Magnus, saying: “There will be a huge amount of concern, and if the outcome is that he should resign, he should.”

Ian Byrne, who had the Labour whip restored in February after being suspended following a vote on the two-child benefit cap, told The Independent: “MPs get suspended by the party, like I did, for voting against putting children and disabled people into poverty, but calling the world’s most infamous paedophile and child-trafficker your ‘best pal’, amongst other comments, that’s OK! It stinks to high heaven.”

The Independent has contacted Lord Mandelson for comment.