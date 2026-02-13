Mandelson summoned to testify to US Congress over Epstein links

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Peter Mandelson has been asked to testify to the US Congress over his relationship with the disgraced paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

In a letter US politicians told the former Labour grandee they thought he had “critical information” that would assist their investigation into Epstein.

Two members of the House of Representatives, Suhas Subramanyam and Robert Garcia, have written to Mandelson asking him to answer questions from the House's Oversight Committee.

An undated photo of Jeffrey Epstein on a yacht with Lord Mandelson featured in a huge batch of files relating to the disgraced paedophile financier ( US Department of Justice )

They wrote: "While you no longer serve as British ambassador to the United States and have stepped down from the House of Lords, it is clear that you possessed extensive social and business ties to Jeffrey Epstein and hold critical information pertaining to our investigation of Epstein's operations.

"Given the appalling allegations regarding Epstein's conduct, we request that you make yourself available for a transcribed interview with Committee staff regarding the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirators."

Lord Mandelson has been given until the end of the month to respond.

Last week Sir Keir Starmer said he was sorry for believing Mandelson’s “lies” and for appointing him to the role of Britain’s ambassador to the US.

Following a barrage of criticism from his own MPs, the prime minister also issued a frank apology to the victims of Epstein.

He also admitted that he knew Lord Mandelson had had contact with Epstein before giving him the job, but said: “None of us knew the depths and the darkness of that relationship.”

Mandelson is also being investigated by the Metropolitan Police after the government handed over a dossier of extraordinary emails that suggested the former Labour peer had leaked sensitive government information to Epstein.

