The Conservatives will aim to force the government to release all information relating to Sir Keir Starmer’s appointment of Lord Mandelson as ambassador to the United States.

It comes after new revelations about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein emerged.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch demanded Downing Street explain the vetting process behind the appointment.

She claimed concerns were “waived away” so that the Prime Minister could make “a political appointment of a man who is a close friend of a convicted paedophile”.

A criminal investigation has been launched into misconduct in public office offences after files newly released by US authorities appeared to show Lord Mandelson passing market-sensitive material to the disgraced financier while serving in Gordon Brown’s Labour administration.

The Conservative Party on Wednesday intends to table a humble address motion, an arcane parliamentary mechanism which can be used to compel the government to produce documents.

Information it will demand be published include the due diligence work carried out by the Cabinet Office, emails between Lord Mandelson and the Prime Minister’s chief of staff Morgan McSweeney relating to his association with Epstein, minutes of meetings held about the appointment and details of payments made to Lord Mandelson on his departure from the Washington role.

Humble addresses, if passed, are binding on ministers.

Starmer has come under pressure for appointing Mandelson as ambassador to the United States ( Carl Court/PA )

Mrs Badenoch said Labour MPs “need to do what they know is right” as she argued “this is about the reputation of our Parliament and our country”.

“I hope MPs of all parties, and especially those in Labour, will join us in fighting for the truth, for full justice for Epstein’s victims and for openness and honesty with the British people.

“If the Prime Minister had a backbone, he’d allow his MPs to vote with their conscience and put their country before their party.”

There is speculation some Labour MPs could defy the government by abstaining amid anger over the Lord Mandelson affair on the backbenches.

Mrs Badenoch told broadcasters: “What we’re going to do is use a rare parliamentary mechanism called a humble address, which is to force the Government to release all of the papers that explain how this vetting, or non-vetting as we believe, took place.

“What I believe is that the normal procedures were waived away so that the Prime Minister could appoint a man who had such a close association with a convicted paedophile, well known, and still went ahead and did this.”

Mrs Badenoch also took aim at Mr McSweeney, who she said was a “close protege” of Lord Mandelson “whose fingerprints are all over this … national embarrassment” of handing the peer the “plum job” in Washington.

No 10 added an amendment to the humble address calling for all documents to be published, saying “except papers prejudicial to UK national security or international relations”, according to the Commons order paper.

The Metropolitan Police on Tuesday evening said it launched a criminal investigation into allegations Lord Mandelson leaked highly-sensitive information to Epstein.

Mrs Badenoch said it was “right” an investigation was launched but that “the Prime Minister himself should be answering questions about how this happened”.

Asked whether police should interview Sir Keir, the Tory leader told Sky News: “I think the police will make that call. But if there is evidence that shows that there is something to do with the Prime Minister, then, of course, yes.”

A government spokesperson said: “The government stands ready to provide whatever support and assistance the police need.”