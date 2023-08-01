MP Margaret Ferrier loses seat over Covid lockdown breach prompting by-election

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A former SNP politician has been stripped of her seat in the House of Commons over a breach of Covid lockdown rules.

Margaret Ferrier will have to stand in an upcoming by-election if she wants to retake the seat, after her constituents voted to “recall” her.

10 per cent of the residents of Rutherglen and Hamilton West, near Glasgow, had to back a fresh contest to trigger a vote.

The SNP had urged her to quit as an MP after she travelled from London to Scotland despite testing positive for coronavirus.

Her decision to twice take a train between London and Glasgow with coronavirus symptoms in September 2020 was denounced at the time as “reckless and dangerous”.

She also went on to speak in the Commons, even while awaiting the outcome of a Covid test.

The outcome of the by-election, which will keenly fought by Labour and the SNP, will be closely observed as a potential sign of how the parties will do in Scotland in next year’s general election.

Jackie Baillie, Scottish Labour’s deputy leader, said: “The people of Rutherglen and Hamilton West have made their voices heard and demanded change.

“For far too long the area has been failed – let down by two incompetent governments and left voiceless in Parliament by their rule-breaking MP.

“This cannot go on a day longer than it needs to – the SNP must call a by-election at the very first opportunity so Rutherglen and Hamilton West can get the representation it deserves as soon as possible. “

SNP leader and Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf has said the circumstances in Rutherglen and Hamilton West are "challenging" for his party, but it nevertheless has "solid support".

Scottish Conservative deputy leader Meghan Gallacher said: “Margaret Ferrier’s constituents have delivered a very clear verdict on her reckless and selfish actions at the height of the pandemic.

“Of course, this by-election would have happened a lot sooner if she had done the right thing and resigned as an MP straight away. Instead, she brazenly stuck it out to the bitter end, which was a total insult to her constituents who made huge sacrifices during Covid.”

Last September Ms Ferrier was handed a 270-hour community payback order after admitting culpably and recklessly exposing the public "to the risk of infection, illness and death".

Following a lengthy parliamentary probe into her actions, she was suspended from the House of Commons for 30 days in June.

The vote will be Scotland’s first recall by-election. A total of 11,896 voters in Ms Ferrier’s constituency signed the petition, triggering a fresh contest.