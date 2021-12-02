Margaret Hodge: Labour MP to stand down at next general election after 27 years in role

Sam Hancock
Thursday 02 December 2021 22:04
Veteran Labour MP Margaret Hodge has announced she will not run for re-election at the next general vote, bringing to an end 27 years in her role as the representative for Barking and Dagenham.

In a video message, sent to her local Labour Party members, Ms Hodge said she had “loved the job” and that the decision to leave had been a “tough” one.

Giving a nod to her colleagues, she continued: “I wanted to thank you all for the warmth, the friendship, the support and the love you have shown me down the years.

“We have done fantastic things together.”

The 77-year-old has been Barking and Dagenham’s MP since 1994, during which time she served in several ministerial posts and enjoyed a stint as chair of the Public Accounts Committee.

Remembering her “biggest success”, which she called the “biggest moment in my life”, Ms Hodge recalled her “campaign to get rid of the BNP and see them off”.

She said she would always remember a speech when she “told them to pack their bags and go”, adding it was “still absolutely stamped on my heart as a massive moment”.

